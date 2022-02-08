Who is Lucien Clarke? Meet Palace skateboarder as he releases Louis Vuitton sneakers co-designed by Virgil Abloh

Palace skateboarder Lucien Clarke recently launched his Louis Vuitton sneakers. He shared a post via Instagram about the A-view sneakers, which are now being rolled out globally.

Louis Vuitton created A View sneakers in collaboration with professional skater cum artist Lucien Clarke. The pair were co-designed by the brand’s late creative director, Virgil Abloh, as part of an ongoing collaboration.

The upper part of the shoe is a combination of technical mesh and monogram canvas detailing with suede calf-leather trim, and the cushioned outsole is incorporated with translucent, bicolour rubber.

Last but not least, Lucien Clarke's Louis Vuitton script signature is stamped in silver on the sides of the sneakers. Priced at $1,300, the pair can be purchased from Louis Vuitton's official website.

Who is Lucien Clarke?

Lucien Clarke is the Jamaica-born Palace skateboarder who walked Virgil Abloh’s first show for the brand’s Spring Summer 2019 menswear runway. He later became part of two more runway shows.

Besides being a skateboarder, Lucien is an artist and photographer. He has proactively participated and worked with Louis Vuitton, and has been involved with the brand since the beginning of Virgil Abloh's designation as artistic director of menswear.

The artist worked closely with Abloh to design the luxury fashion house's first pro skate sneaker model in 2020.

Virgil Abloh is no more, but the brand’s relationship with Clarke is being taken forward with the launch of the latest skate shoes, which were co-designed with Abloh.

What else is happening with Louis Vuitton?

What all the brand's admirers might know is that Louis Vuitton is no stranger to streetwear collaborations. Not long ago, the label completed its collaboration with Nigo.

The fashion house recently joined hands with Nike and auctioned Nike Air Force1 sneakers which were designed by Abloh. Louis Vuitton intended to pay homage to Virgil with the measure.

Also Read Article Continues below

See LV is the fashion house’s latest ongoing exhibition in Dubai, located adjacent to the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa. The exhibition will last until March 7 and the entry is free.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika