See LV: How to buy tickets, location, and more about Louis Vuitton's floating exhibition near Burj Khalifa

LVMH owned Louis Vuitton’s new floating exhibition is located adjacent to Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Named See LV, the latest exhibition is now open for visitors in a specially dedicated space in Downtown Dubai.

The site is opposite The Dubai Mall. The stupefying exhibition is suspended on the water, bordering the Dubai Fountain.

Earlier, similar displays were organized twice in China, debuting with Wuhan for 2020, followed by Hangzhou in 2021. This is the third of the brand’s exhibitions.

All about Louis Vuitton’s floating exhibition

The best part of the exhibition is that it is free to enter. Displays will be in place only till March 7.

All guests are welcomed by a portrait of a young Louis Vuitton created with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence and conceived by the artist Refik Anadol.

Then comes a display of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces. It starts with a multi-hued straight-cut dress and square pillow high boots, credited to Nicolas Ghesquiere. The designs, created jointly with Italian design house Fornasetti, belong to Louis Vuitton’s autumn/winter 2021 collection.

Drawing inspiration from the blankets utilized by moving companies to protect furniture, an embossed silver suit in Monogrammed felt is also picked from the autumn/winter 2021 menswear collection. The suit is made from upcycled materials, highlighting the brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion.

The pieces on display also serve as a fitting reminder of the late Virgil Abloh’s brilliance and exquisiteness.

A knitted sweater, matching shorts, and double-faced wool shawl designed by Kim Jones for spring/summer 2012 can also be seen here. The apparel borrowed motivation from Masai motifs, and thus, they are colorful pieces of multicultural statement.

The cynosure of the exhibition is a dress by Charles Frederick Worth, which dates back to 1893. The dress is made from silk, with trim black lace flounces and ivory silk chiffon ruching, with the ankles left open deliberately. The outfit is demonstrated alongside a historic LV travel trunk.

The clothes are flanked by a wall of Louis Vuitton’s most notable handbags. From the Steamer and the Speedy to the Noe and Twist, the wall shows it all to the visitors. The bags are set against a background of images parading LV’s famous fans, including Alicia Vikander, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, and Regina King.

Further, there is a distinct room that presents the entirety of Louis Vuitton’s evolution of luggage. The room is decorated with photos of the maison’s contributions over the past one and a half centuries.

Virgil Abloh’s Airplane bag from the autumn/winter 2021-22 collection, along with a transparent Keepall bag, is also part of the display. The items are placed next to an Excelski trunk from 1923, which Georges Vuitton smartly designed as it can be easily attached to a vehicle’s luggage rack.

Moving on, the third section of the exhibition proposes the history of the brand’s monogram, which was invented by Georges Vuitton in 1896.

For all the LV admirers, this is a one-stop show that delivers the complete story and evolution of the French luxury fashion house.

