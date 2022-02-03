"These are the Devil’s shoes": Latest Reebok X Maison Margiela cage shoes leave the internet in splits

The greatly desired collaboration saga between Reebok x Maison Margiela will be continuing in 2022 with a new iteration in the Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué low sneaker with a slight change in the silhouette.

Reebok took the liberty of flaunting this new collection on their Instagram handle through a post, and fans had an unexpected reaction to it. Most of the comments were trolling the collection and the post became the subject of several jokes.

A user on Instagram wrote,

"The cloven hoof. These are the Devil's shoes- beware! Stay away from my family"

The collaboration brings exclusive French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and accessible sportswear brand Reebok together. Two concepts which have nothing in common combine together to bring a unique shoe collection but, according to the public, they dropped the ball with this one.

Fans reaction to the Reebok X Maison Margiela collection

Fans ridiculing the Reebok x Maison Margiela shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new collection was dropped on January 28 2022, via Maison Margiela and Reebok's official sites. The shoes come in three colorways in leather: white, black, and red which retails for $600 USD and the Bianchetto makeup retails for $650 USD.

After being unvieled back in September 2021, the Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué launched officially now but for fans the collection looked nothing like designer shoes.

Austin @guccibowlinshoe I could NEVER with the split toe sneakers . That TMNT drip is not me. I don’t need to be compared to another animal I could NEVER with the split toe sneakers . That TMNT drip is not me. I don’t need to be compared to another animal

anam (❤️,❤️) @anam_x0 they should make a chunky sneaker with a toe split like those maison margiela boots lmao they’d look ridiculous and I’d never wear them but im down to buy them as a joke they should make a chunky sneaker with a toe split like those maison margiela boots lmao they’d look ridiculous and I’d never wear them but im down to buy them as a joke

More about the Reebok x Maison Margiela shoes

The structure of the shoe is stripped off and is left with its skeleton, while it employs the technique of décortiqué from Margiela. The shoes have dismantled leather panels with a cage-like form which bares the innermost structure of the shoe.

The shoes follow a Tabi design with a spliced-in half toe box, which has been a Margiela trademark since 1988. The shoe also features a Margiela Bianchetto technique with a hand-executed base of white paint that chips away with wear.

The technique was developed by the creative director of Maison Margiela, John Galliano. The intention behind this decoration is to represent the authenticity and individualism of the house.

Also Read Article Continues below

It seems as if most of the public has given its verdict about the shoes, what do you think, will you be copping the shoes or not?

Edited by Sabika