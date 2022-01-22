Reebok x BAPE Instapump Fury OG: Where to buy, price, and more

Reebok and BAPE are collaborating to launch their summer-spring 2022 footwear collection. The collection features a functional Instapump Fury OG and a classic Club C 85, both built upon the imprints of Japanese elements.

Like previous collaborations between the two brands, the new line mixes BAPE's signature graphics and sensibilities with the design of Reebok's heritage brand.

The lead in the SS22 collaboration will be the BAPE x Instapump Fury shoes, which will be featured in a combination of classic camo for the brand. The mix of color "Camo" and prints is accented by Ape Head motifs embellished on the silhouette's signature "Pump" buttons.

Everything to know about BAPE Instapump Fury OG

The Instapump Fury OG will be released on January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST on Rebook's official website. These shoes will be available for purchase worldwide. The retail price tag for the shoes are set at $200.

While the product is launching on Reebok's website today, it was dropped in BAPE stores and its website on January 15. A few selected retailers, such as BSTN, will also stock the product.

The left shoe will feature orange camouflage at the base with a blue camo as an overlay and a "1st Camo" heel. The right shoe in the pair will have a purple camouflage as the base color with green camo as the overlay. It will have red camo on the heel.

Both shoes finished off their looks with the APE HEAD logo on the tongue of the pump and STA branding on the rear of the shoe.

The shoes are slip-ons with a customizable fit of the Pump. The material used for the shoe is mesh and nylon upper with leather and suede overlays. The product comes in three colorways, including a Soft Hexalite hexagonal cushioning.

News of the collaboration was first teased on January 4 when the team-up was revealed via BAPE's Instagram.

Other than the Instapump Fury OG, the brands are launching another shoe in their 2022 Spring/Summer collection. The Club C 85 Shoes are second on the project. However, fans have noticed similarities between these shoes from previous collaboration collections.

Club C 85 shoes have been reimagined by the brand for the third time. The two brands have taken the approach of - if it ain't broken, don't fix it.

