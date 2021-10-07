Naomi Osaka attends Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Show along with BamBam, Gemma Chan, Sophie Turner & others

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among a host of celebrities who attended the Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Show in Paris on Tuesday, 5 October.

Osaka, a former World No. 1, was part of a star-studded list of guests who were invited to watch Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière present his latest women's collection. The show was held at the Louvre's spectacular Passage Richelieu, which opens into the Cour Napoleon and the famous Pyramid.

Naomi Osaka wasn't the only tennis star invited to the show. Former top-ranked player and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was also present.

Olympic diving gold medalist Tom Daley was another sportsperson among the celebrities.

Others who were in attendance included a bevy of stars from the entertainment world. Thai rapper (and member of popular boy band Got7) BamBam was one of the prominent stars who watched Ghesquière unveil his collection.

Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly and Regina King, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and popular actresses Ana de Armas and Gemma Chan were also among those who graced the occasion.

Naomi Osaka became a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador earlier this year

Naomi Osaka's association with the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton started year in January this year, when she was announced as their brand ambassador. The four-time Grand Slam champion collaborated with Ghesquière for the French brand's spring 2021 campaign, where she was seen wearing a colorful, kaleidoscopic minidress.

"Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton," Osaka had said about the association. "It is such an honor to work with Nicolas - he's a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me."

The Japanese had shared an interesting anecdote with her fans while officially announcing her collaboration with Louis Vuitton. Osaka revealed that she had bought her mother a bag from the celebrated house as a birthday present when she was 16, and that they have continued the tradition since.

The 23-year-old called her partnership with Louis Vuitton a "full circle moment".

Naomi Osaka at the Met Gala 2021 (Image courtesy: British Vogue)

More recently, the tennis champion was seen wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress at the Met Gala. That outfit was co-designed by her sister, Mari, and it paid tribute to her Japanese and Haitian roots.

