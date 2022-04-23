CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low: Where to buy, potential release date and more details explored

After working closely with Nike over its Flux Dunk, CLOT is now working hand in hand with Michael Jordan’s footwear label. The dynamic duo is coming up with a collab for the iconic silhouette Air Jordan 5 Low.

Sneakerheads get ready to grab your pairs, as the Air Jordan 5 Low sneakers are slated to hit the stores on May 20. The pairs are expected to be sold via CLOT and Juice’s stores, both online as well as offline. The price of these freshly developed sneakers is currently unknown, so we'll have to wait for further updates.

CLOT’s Air Jordan 5 Low shoes are Edison Chen’s new design

Edison Chen and his crew have revamped their lifestyle silhouette with Eastern-inspired accents throughout the upper half for their new take. The pair's striking design reflects a fusion of CLOT's streetwear esthetics with Jordan's expertise in footwear.

Making use of the black backdrop, the shoes beautifully highlight the fine red and green detailing. The matte black toe box is neatly outlined with the sheeny black knit that will surely catch your eyes.

The premium knitted uppers are adorned with dainty red laces loaded with green speckles all over. Placed below the laces, greenish TPU tongues are uniquely combined with black fabric on the other end. Additionally, the iconic Jumpman insignias are used to embellish the tongue tags of the new Air Jordans.

Moving on, the red color is employed to outline the collars, positioned adjacent to the laces. On the back, you can see the same Jumpman emblem stitched on the heel tab. However, to make their latest design more exclusive, the Jumpman insignia is added only on the left heel, while CLOT's branding is on the right. The graphics-heavy insoles are adorned with co-branded insignias.

Rounding out, the black midsoles and green outsoles are incorporated with the most desirable Air units for comfort and support.

What else do we know about CLOT?

Edison Chen and Kevin Poon together established CLOT, a streetwear and lifestyle brand that focuses on bridging Eastern and Western cultures. Based in Hong Kong, the company has partnered with various big names in the past, including Disney, Nike, and Coca-Cola.

Over the years, 'Juice’ has organized events for Adidas, Visvim, Vans, as well as pop-up stores for Stussy, Hood By Air, and others.

The label has also ventured into music, entertainment, and design, associating with several high-profile brands including Converse, Head Porter, Adidas, and Coach.

The founders, Poon and Chen, assisted in getting Kanye West to Hong Kong in 2006, with the label serving as the Asian sponsor for the "Touch the Sky" tour.

Edited by Khushi Singh