Adidas x Kevin Lyons: Price and more details about the adilette slides

Adidas, the German sportswear mogul, has consistently supported emerging artists and their ideas over the years. For their latest release, the brand teamed up with Kevin Lyons, a New York-based artist and streetwear icon, for a fresh take on the popular adilette slides. This pair of slides, with a fresh and attractive design, has an affordable price tag of $46 USD or £35.

Lyons has long been a creative genius in the streetwear game, and is best recognized for his colorful Monster designs. His Monster artworks have appeared on walls in cities all over the world, including Tokyo, New York, Milan and Paris.

Adidas and Kevin Lyons created whimsical adilette slides loaded with monster designs

Take your summer outfits to the next level with these adilette slides in a whimsical color palette. Loaded with Kevin Lyons’ staple Monster cartoons, the vibrant adilette is constructed with the characteristic cloudfoam footbed. The orange-toned slides feature Monster caricatures in lilac, lavender and bright orange.

The top strap of the comfortable slides are made with a soft, fuzzy cotton material. It is emblazoned with white and black Adidas branding. The letters are placed like the teeth of an exaggerated smiley face on both slides.

The sustainable-fashion-proponent manufactured the slides using recycled materials. Each pair is made with at least 50% of upcycled content. The company wants to minimize plastic waste, and these slides have been made keeping that in mind.

The slides are unisex, and can be easily accessed via the e-commerce website of Adidas UK. It is avaiable in UK sizes ranging from 3 to 13.

Combining playful caricatures and ultimate comfort, this collab is like no other. If you wanted a pair of summer-appropriate slides, it is the one for you.

What else is happening with Adidas?

The label is gearing up for the launch of its latest Forum Low 84 sneakers, designed in collaboration with M&M. The collab’s limited edition pair will have a global release on Tuesday, April 19, at 2.30 GMT via the footwear brand’s app. Priced at $150 USD, the shoes already have sneakerheads waiting in anticipation.

adidas UK @adidasUK Manchester United x Peter Saville



The pulse of the city, the heartbeat of the club. Manchester United x Peter Saville The pulse of the city, the heartbeat of the club. https://t.co/tU33XeTsj2

The company also teamed up with Manchester United to create a capsule collection. Dubbed as “Pulse Beat,” the limited edition collection was made by an acclaimed designer, Peter Saville. Heavily-inspired by the heart rates of the club members, the collection is set to debut on April 18 and will be available to Adiclub members exclusively.

