Adidas x Pharrell Williams collab: Where to buy, price, and more about the Humanrace Premium Basics collection 

Adidas and Pharrell Williams once again came together to establish and encourage a sense of play and minimalism with their Humanrace Premium Basics collection. The collab’s gender neutral apparel line exhibits an appealing range of comfy clothes.

Earlier this year, the duo enticed their fans with the re-release of their highly-coveted HU NMD Running Dog sneakers. Originally released in December 2021, the pair were restocked in February this year to honor their high demand.

The longtime collaborators first came together in 2014 and reimagined some timeless Adidas Original styles including Adidas Superstar, Adidas Stan Smith, and the classic track jacket.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace Premium Basics collection offers ideal summer outfits

The collab’s effortlessly cool essentials are offered in seven different shades: Black, Bold Gold, Hazy Emerald, Brown, Golden Beige, Light Gray Heather, and Off-White.

The handy collection features hoodies, sweatpants, basic shorts, solid tees, and crewneck sweaters. The complete Humanrace collection is fashioned from 100% organic French terry cotton. As mentioned by Adidas, it will support the Better Cotton initiative through its latest launch, which is co-designed by Williams.

The most inexpensive item among the staple silhouettes is a basic tee which retails for just $50, followed by basic shorts that are marked at $80. The neutral-toned crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies are priced at $110 and $130, respectively. Lastly, the easy-fitting pants retail for $100.

Utilitarian basics are equipped with Kangaroo pockets and detailed with ribbed cuffs and hems. All the everyday wear pieces are adorned with protruding Humanrace branding. Adidas’ embroidered trefoil logos can be seen on the sleeves of the hoodies.

The most outstanding part of the collection is that it is made with a wide size range from a 3XS to 2XL. The sizing of the collection is based upon the genderless Unite Fit system of the sportswear brand.

All those who are in search of some loose fit everyday wear can check out the Humanrace Premium Basics collection via the e-commerce website of Adidas. The collection has been available for purchase since April 7.

Pharrell Williams’ year of collaborations

Billionaire Boys Club founder Pharrell Williams is surprising his fans with his new take in the fashion world. The singer's Bee Line most recently joined hands with Timberland. The two were associated for the release of their hiking capsule collection. The prices for the collaborative pieces varied from $55 to $375.

Another recent collaborative collection of Pharrell was launched with NIGO. The singer’s BBC partnered up with the Japanese fashion designer for their exclusive collection that comprised of tees ($60) and hoodies ($160).

Edited by Sabika