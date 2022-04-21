Where to buy Our Legacy Work Shop X Stussy collection? Release date and more details explored

Our Legacy Work Shop and Stussy have teamed up once more to create a comprehensive spring capsule collection.

The collection ranges from classic outerwear and light-wash denim to refined tailoring and beach-ready shorts, artfully capturing both labels' roots and design ethos.

After collaborating for the first time in August 2020 and then in October 2021, the two brands are now gearing up for their third capsule release.

The Spring Summer 2022 collection will go live on Friday, April 22, on Stussy and Dover Street Market’s official e-commerce websites. It will also be available in select Stussy Chapter stores.

Our Legacy Work Shop x Stussy’s Spring 2022 collection made from upcycled deadstock fabrics

The highlight of this collaboration is the brands' decision to prioritize sustainable fashion and repurpose their deadstock to reproduce their most recent designs.

This environmentally conscious approach of employing less raw resources demonstrates their commitment to environmental preservation.

This time, the deadstock fabrics and old materials have been remastered into a variety of clothing items. This includes graphic-loaded t-shirts, checkered shirts, linen shorts, double-breasted blazers, ying-yang hoodies, straight-fit jeans, stamped sweatshirts, zippered jackets, and more.

The latest Our Legacy Work Shop x Stussy collection is graphic-heavy and diverse. The level of diversity can be discerned by the different shades that the collection features, including black, blue, green, red, white, beige, gray, sandy, and brown.

The new SS22 collection also has a powerful lineup of graphic t-shirts. On both the front and rear sides, the t-shirts are adorned with co-branded typefaces in large sizes.

Prints of “Stussy WORK SHOP” and “Stussy OUR LEGACY” are employed to embellish the short-sleeve tees. Stussy’s surfer dude emblem is also used for decoration.

The Yin and Yang logo appears everywhere. Highlighted branding gives the brands’ names a three-dimensional impression.

Other statement pieces in the apparel lineup are checkered patterns, summer-friendly, and long-sleeve shirts. These button-down shirts are constructed in distinct shades of red, gray, and beige.

The collection's bandannas and boxer shorts also possess unique tones and textures. Its linen-made comfy beach shorts, formal checkered sweatpants, and stone-colored twofold blazers look like the season’s must-have pieces.

In addition, Our Legacy Work Shop's emblem now includes an "8," akin to Stussy's eight ball, which serves as the design for the jacrons on the jeans.

While the release date of the collection has been announced, fans will have to wait a while longer for its price details.

