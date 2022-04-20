Where to buy MIDNIGHT STUDIOS by Shane Gonzales' sustainable denims? Price and more revealed

Shane Gonzales' MIDNIGHT STUDIOS, which merges punk and pop street trends in an anti-aesthetically dynamic way, is back with an array of sustainable denim clothing. The young designer's fashion house has raised the benchmark of sustainable fashion with its new collection.

MIDNIGHT STUDIOS' latest denim collection, released on April 18, is now available for purchase on the fashion label's e-commerce website. The repertoire's work is created using ecologically conscious materials and procedures.

The lineup that features jackets and pants is marked at $600 and $500, respectively.

MIDNIGHT STUDIOS' sustainable denims made at Saitex

Shane's praiseworthy collection has left no stone unturned in creating a sustainable jean lineup. For the unversed, these denims are fashioned in Saitex, also dubbed as the "Cleanest Denim Factory of the World." Therefore, the complete collection is a testament to the brand's commitment to ethical fashion.

Made in Los Angeles, the capsule offers matching denim sets of easy-to-wear jackets and effortless pants drawn in "Black," "Natural," and "Raw Indigo" colorways.

First on the list is the Hollywood Jean jacket, constructed with 100% cotton denim. The outerwear is adorned with a Western-style paneled yoke. Each side of the jacket possesses a button placket with flap chest pockets.

The sleeves are decorated with a button cuff closure, alongside the signature flag labelings added to the spread collars.

The Hollywood Jean Pant, executed in a slim-fit and tapered mid-rise style, is next on the list. The bottoms are designed with five pockets to maximize usefulness.

Adjacent to the pockets, the label's insignias engraved on the finely made silver-toned buttons can be viewed. These buttons are used to embellish the bottom wear.

The rear sides of the pants are also adorned with customary large-sized hand-painted leather patch MIDNIGHT STUDIOS logos.

A bedazzling four-button fastening is added to the front center panel towards the hem of the bottom wear. These button detailings are a nod to contemporary fashion and the label's musical roots. The hidden zipper pocket and the classic flag label attached to the left side seam make it more enticing.

Each silhouette is available in a wide variety of sizes ranging from 28 to 38 US sizes, so purchasers won't have to worry about sizing.

Saitex, the world's only large-scale denim manufacturer with the B Corporation Certification, wants to eliminate one of the fashion industry's most wasteful processes by producing denim with 98 percent recycled water and 2% evaporated water, all with zero discharge. It is also solar-powered and turns its sludge into cheap housing bricks.

