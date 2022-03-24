Vivienne Westwood's RED LABEL x Levi’s 501 : Where to buy, release date, and more about the collab

English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood’s ancillary line, RED LABEL, collaborated with the long-lived denim label Levi’s 501 to release its trendsetting apparel collection.

Levi’s latest link-up with Vivienne Westwood exhibits a flawless blend of both lively and sophisticated fashion.

The designer, whose cornerstone is exquisiteness, previously introduced designer vodka with Cîroc and a high-spirited footwear collection in partnership with Japanese sportswear giant ASICS.

Vivienne Westwood’s RED LABEL x Levi’s 501 collection reimagined denims

The latest partnership will be the succeeding chapter in Levi's Japan's "Denim de Mirai ~ DENIM PROJECT ~" series. The denim house’s unique project refines and upcycles old pieces of the brand with contemporary flair and designs, thereby giving new life to the antiquated pieces.

The well-crafted intricate Vivienne Westwood RED LABEL x Levi's 501 partnership edition is scheduled to arrive on March 23, 2022. The collection will be exclusively available in Isetan Shinjuku's committed RED LABEL shop.

All those who are intrigued by the collection can take a closer look at the limited edition pieces via Vivienne Westwood’s official website. The wider release of the capsule collection can happen anytime soon.

The remix capsule collection features a sleeveless denim corset top, frisky long-shirt, a pair of perky 501 jeans, colorful trucker hat, and a messy denim totebag. All the pieces in the collection are painted with lovely red hearts and covered with graphic prints all over.

The partnership created dainty denim pieces emblazoned with Westwood’s signature markings on the label’s indigo-dyed cotton.

The layered and patchy done-ups are the highlight of the limited edition. On top of that, haphazard graphic prints are used to decorate all the newly created designs, some of which read "Unisex", "Teach On The Go", "Be Nice To Yourself", “Cowboy Capital Of The World”, “Bear Cafe”, “Showtime Excitement”, and “Shoulders. Neck. Back”.

Dame Vivienne Isabel reproduced Naomi Osaka’s verve and 3.1 Phillip Lim’s suaveness for recreating Levi's iconic denim. The easy-going and carefree articles of clothing are made in complementary sets that are meant to be sported together to truly understand the designer’s idea.

The 80-year-old designer kicked off her label’s sister line, RED LABEL, back in 1993. The womenswear sub-label was heavily admired by the people of Japan, thus making Westwood’s peripheral a coveted apparel line.

In other news, Westwood’s fashion label recently introduced its latest eyewear collection. Showcasing the fusion of retro and futuristic fashion, the designs of the newly created sunglasses are exuberant as well as intricate. The distinct pairs of sunglasses are priced differently, ranging from $203 to $276.

