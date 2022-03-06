Gigi and Bella Hadid's veiled look for Vivienne Westwood fails to win the internet

Andreas Kronthaler held Vivienne Westwood's Autumn Winter 2022-23 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2022. The runway show was presented in the bar La Nouvelle, built in 1898. The louche is located in the foothills of Montmartre.

Both Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, walked the runway in the show. Ever since Paris Fashion Week kicked off, the Hadid sisters have been modeling for various shows including Off-White, Coperni, Isabel Marant, and Loudovic De Saint-Serrnin. They have managed to impress fans with each of these runways, but unfortunately failed to to do so with the Veiled look for Vivienne's show.

Fans reaction to Gigi and Bella Hadid for the Vivienne Westwood Runway

Fans reaction to Gigi and Bella Hadid for the Vivienne Westwood Runway(Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were not impressed with Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's looks for Vivienne Westwood's show. Netizens trolled both the Hadid sisters for their looks on the runway.

Gigi Hadid was mocked for looking puffy while Bella Hadid was trolled for looking older. The trolls made ruthless comments about their runway looks at Paris Fashion Week.

A few trolls also pointed out that the untraditional outfits for both sisters didn't look good and wrote comments about them not being worthy of the runway look. A few trolls also called the Hadid sisters a product of nepotism.

However, a few fans were also excited to see the Hadid sisters on the runway as a debut for Vivienne Westwood and called them "flawless," "stunning," and "dazzling."

More about Hadid Sister's look for Vivienne Westwood runway show

SoundsOfSeries @SoundsOfSeries Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show (📸 : Pascal Le Segretain) Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show (📸 : Pascal Le Segretain) https://t.co/juGUc1ar6T

On the runway the first appearance was made by Gigi Hadid with look 8. In the look, she wore a boho themed outfit which featured a floral heavy patterned coat in an orange colorway. Below the coat, there was a matching blouse in orange and a headdress. A floral patterned cape was used a layer, and a black mini skirt was accompanied with leg warmers in a striped pattern to finish the look.

bella archive @hadidfiles bella hadid for vivienne westwood fw22 bella hadid for vivienne westwood fw22 https://t.co/uj972W0TbT

After that, Bella Hadid made an appearance on the runway in look 23. For the look, she wore an olive green ensemble which had cape sleeves and was cut off at a mini length. It was accompanied with fishnet stockings and a dramatic sash upon the dress for layering. The model also wore sunglasses which added a chic look.

alex @hfmutant Look 50 of the Vivienne Westwood FW 2022 collection worn by Gigi Hadid Look 50 of the Vivienne Westwood FW 2022 collection worn by Gigi Hadid https://t.co/e1WHUl6eyj

Gigi Hadid also sported look 50 for the show, in which the model wore a white dress with drapes and an asymmetrical hem. The dress was accompanied by a sheer veil, covering the head and eyes of the star.

Ryan Lowe @ryvnlovve Bella Hadid closing Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 by Andreas Kronthaler Bella Hadid closing Vivienne Westwood Fall 2022 by Andreas Kronthaler https://t.co/xYK6eYyHTJ

Finishing up for the show, Bella was seen once again as the showstopper in the look 62. The theatrical look was a bridal style in the avant garde. The dress featured a mini dress with a corset and tulle detailed with small pom poms in red. The look also had a matching embellished headress and veil, accompanied by a pair of tights in gray with built-in flats. To finish off the dramatic look, Bella held a single red rose.

Edited by Gunjan