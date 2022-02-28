What time will Off-White go live on TikTok? Air time and more about live fashion show

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh will hold its runway at Milan Fashion Week. The label is marking Milan Fashion Week by making its debut on TikTok at 7.30 p.m. CET with Spaceship Earth: An Imaginary Experience.

This will be a one-of-a-kind experience and the first ever multi-camera LIVE Line to present the show. The show will present Off White's Autumn Winter 2022 collection, the second one by the late Virgil Abloh, Off White founder and Creative Director.

More about Off-White's Milan Fashion Week and its live TikTok fashion show

As Milan Fashion Week is developing, creators across the brand are trying to come up with a one-of-a-kind fashion experience that permeates beyond the runway shows. Off White is taking this opportunity by sharing this experience with the TikTok community.

On February 28, the late Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh will be depicted on TikTok at 7.30pm CET / 1.30pm ET. This is a special experience since it will be the first-ever multi-camera live line presenting Spaceship Earth as an "Imaginary Experience."

The line-up will be hosted by Unknown-T, and he will use a multi-camera feature that is exclusive to TikTok and will let users gain the full experience of the show, from backstage to the DJ booth to the much-loved front row, all live!

On its official website, TikTok made a statement regarding the upcoming collab, writing,

"Together with Off-White™, we're bringing a newly immersive POV to Paris Fashion Week where the front row is accessible to everyone."

They also welcomed all fans of the brand and the late designer Virgil Abloh, writing,

"On February 23rd, Off-White™ made its debut on the platform under the handle @off____white. The TikTok community is a direct reflection of the world around us, and we're eager to welcome Off White’s™ voice to the conversation. Tune in on February 28th at 7:30pm CET / 1:30pm ET to celebrate the culture, couture, and community that is Off-White™"

Pip @PhilippaDunjay Live with Off/White for their debut on Tiktok (DJs around the world until the catwalk later) - vm.tiktok.com/ZMLS5LT21/ Live with Off/White for their debut on Tiktok (DJs around the world until the catwalk later) - vm.tiktok.com/ZMLS5LT21/

The label debuted its TikTok account on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok, Sofia Hernandez also made a statement on the official website regarding the new relationship between the two brands saying,

“Virgil Abloh inherently understood the cultural shift toward inclusive, layered brand experiences that inspire globally. This is driven by the youth of our culture, whose interests are multidimensional: They’re creators who love fashion and music and art and sports. TikTok is thrilled to be able to collaborate with Off White to create an immersive experience as multifaceted as our TikTok community and serve up the inspiration they continue to seek on our platform.”

TheMaskedDJ @TMSKDDJ



Tune in live today at 12pm from Surf Ghana Skate Park



c/o Virgil Abloh,Spaceship Earth an “Imaginary Experience”.



I’ll be on set warming up with SurfGhana for the show starting at 7:30 Paris CET Working with @OffWht x TiKTok Live todayTune in live today at 12pm from Surf Ghana Skate Park @OffWht c/o Virgil Abloh,Spaceship Earth an “Imaginary Experience”.I’ll be on set warming up with SurfGhana for the show starting at 7:30 Paris CET #OffWhite Working with @OffWht x TiKTok Live today 🎭Tune in live today at 12pm from Surf Ghana Skate Park@OffWht c/o Virgil Abloh,Spaceship Earth an “Imaginary Experience”.I’ll be on set warming up with SurfGhana for the show starting at 7:30 Paris CET #OffWhite

This is the first time the label has officially engaged with TikTok. The popularity of TikTok among GenZ and its population of users has already gotten the hashtags #OffWhite to over 1.4 billion views.

Fans of Virgil Abloh have also made a huge impact, leading the hashtag of #VirgilAbloh to 211 million views. This has created huge hype amongst fans, and one can stream live for the label's Milan Fashion Week show on TikTok here.

