Why is Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Bred not releasing? Cause explored as brand releases official statement

Originally expected to be released in August 2021, Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Bred" was canceled once again, leaving all sneakerheads disappointed. It has now been confirmed by the Jordan brand's spokesperson that the “Bred” Off-White x Air Jordan 4 will not be released, according to Complex.

A source confirmed to Complex that the pair were created only as a sample for an exhibition and there are no plans for them to be released anytime soon for the public.

However, Nike has neither denied nor confirmed the release of the kicks, as well as other collaborations from Off White x Nike, but fans are hoping to see a continuation of the future releases to honor the legacy built by Virgil.

More information about the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Bred kicks

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Bred shoes were first seen in the exhibition of Virgil Abloh's 2019 "Figures of Speech" at MCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) Chicago.

The event was Abloh's first solo exhibition in the summer of 2019, where sneakerheads were given a full blown treat with a spread of unreleased shoes from Off-White x Air Jordan 4.

The kicks were worked upon by Virgil Abloh over the years and it created a lot of hype amongst the fans, making them excited for future releases. One such iconic shoe that caught the attention of many was the "Bred" colorway of the Off White x Air Jordan 4 silhouette.

Leading all the sneakerheads towards the hope of the shoes being eventually released to the public, but the rumors are now being shut down by a spokesperson for the Jordan brand.

Arriving in the silhouette of Jordan 4 style, the upper has a stealthy, smooth black suede base with gray overtones. White cage covers that look like mudguards are embraced over the toe box covering tongue and side paneling.

Translucent rubber accents are given to the sneakers, which can be found throughout the upper for added depths in the colorway. A pop of red is added to the tongue, which can be seen with the Jumpman logo grace.

The midsole can be seen in black, cream, and gray, which also features the "AIR" inscribtion on the lateral portion of the shoe. To finish off the design, the heel boasts the original Nike badge. To top it all off, Air Jordan 4 also comes with a glossy black zip tie which is a classic element to Virgil's brand.

The Off White x Air Jordan 4 "Bred" (black/red) colorway has taken cues from the original shoes worn by Michael Jordan in The Shot over Craig Ehlo during 1989.

