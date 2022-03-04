Telfar denim: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about Not For You — For Everyone collection

Telfar is introducing two new denim styles in their collection of ready-to-wear apparel. The label features two styles that will be released on March 3 at 12 pm ET. The company is marking its first denim range with the release, with many more to come.

The American-Liberian Telfar Clemens started the brand in 2005, and his vision was to be gender-fluid with his bags, ready-to-wear pieces, and accessories.

The iconic shopping bags from the brand have already gained a lot of hype and can be seen everywhere, from local baristas to Beyonce.

More about Telfar denim collection

According to the motto of Telfar, "Not for you — for everyone," the collection via the brand has always been relatively affordable for everyone compared to other luxury brands. The forthcoming collection consists of two denim styles, which have been a part of the brand's evergreen post-seasonal collection. The designs come in timeless blue and black colors.

The first of the two is baggy jeans that originally debuted during the label's fall-winter 2020 runway collection. The jeans are available in light blue and black washes and have been recast in a gender-fluid silhouette which is unisex with deep pockets on the back and a front double pocket style.

"The iconic Baggy Jean silhouette reconceptualized as a fully tailored unisex garment, featuring deep pockets wrapping from front to back, secret belt loop coin pockets, logo metal hardware and debossed leather tag in back. Available in blue and black washed denim."

The jeans will be available in sizes ranging from 2xs to 2xl. The style is available on the official website here for $251.

The second out of the collection is the thigh-hole jeans which were a part of the brand's Summer Spring 2015 collection in the catalog. The thigh-hole jeans are washed in blue and black shades, which feature cut-off back pockets and thigh cutouts, the brand's signature.

"Our iconic Thigh-hole Jean silhouette, featuring our signature cut outs on the thigh, cut-off back pockets, secret belt loop coin pockets, logo metal hardware and debossed leather tag in back. Available in blue and black washed denim."

The jeans will be available in sizes ranging from 2xs to 2xl. The jeans can be bought on the official website here for $225.

