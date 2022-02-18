New Telfar bag's price leaves internet frustrated

Telfar just launched a new bag and it has left people in a frenzy. During New York Fashion Week 2022, the brand exhibited a show while launching a new Round Circle bag, which is the label's most expensive bag till date.

The genderless fashion label made an all-black, round accessory that featured the brand's signature logo of T inside a C. The brand released a TV promo for the bag and confirmed that the price of the bag will be $567, which left people in a debacle.

Fans reactions to the price of Telfar's Round Circle bag

Telfar left people in skepticism with the bag's price. While all the fans loved the bag's design and wanted to buy it, the price seemed unusually high to the fans, compared to the other bags from the label.

Tracee Ellis Sauce @Return2Mars Telfar charging $600 for a a purse thats not even leather is crazy as hell lmao ???? Telfar charging $600 for a a purse thats not even leather is crazy as hell lmao ????

full of color @chlo_honeydew Wait, is that new Telfar bag really going to be $567? Wait, is that new Telfar bag really going to be $567?

QueenGrits @quarantinebee If I recall, Telfar promoted itself to be the luxury meets affordability brand so them charging $600 for a small crossover bag is egregious but also hilarious because who couldn’t see where this was going If I recall, Telfar promoted itself to be the luxury meets affordability brand so them charging $600 for a small crossover bag is egregious but also hilarious because who couldn’t see where this was going

Fans pointed out that the bag will be using real leather and the price seems unfair and high considering the usage of pleather. Fans have been dependent on the label to keep prices affordable and low since the brand promised this will be a label of 'accessible luxury' for those who can't afford luxury brands such as Chanel, LV, Gucci, and more.

More about the Round Telfar Circle Bag

On February 16, 2022, the label released a TV promo during New York Fashion Week debut, and confirmed that the price for the new bag will cost $567 USD, which is approximately twice the cost of the other designs from the bag, costing $300 dollars more than the staple 'Shopping Bags.'

The most expensive handbag by the label till date, measuring 11 inches tall and 11 inches wide, has a structural shape like a steering wheel. The bag features a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, zip closures, and top handles, as well as hidden compartments. The bag is made from faux leather with a twill lining.

The brand has made the bag available on their official site for $567 USD and it can be availed here. The site also gives a thorough product description of the bag, writing:

"Sculptural and iconic TELFAR unisex Circle Bag with double-sided functional embossed logo handle, zip closure on main body and inner pocket and two hidden compartments for easy access. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap can be worn over the shoulder or cross-body. Made from faux leather and twill lining. Bag is packaged in a 100% cotton drawstring bag with screen-printed logo and foil-stamped box. Made in Italy," reads the product description .

The "T" from the brand logo becomes the top collar of the bag and a part of its structural design. Although, $567 isn't considered an expensive range in the luxury market, their is quite steep when it comes to brands personal collection. The label has left the internet divided, while some are not buying the bag due to the high rise in price, others are defending the price as a smart business move.

