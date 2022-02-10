New York Fashion Week 2022: Where to buy tickets, dates, shows, and more

New York Fashion Week 2022 will commence on February 10 and will continue until February 16. The platform has a long line of runway shows which will exhibit various amazing designers and their latest collections.

Fashion Week shows will take place all over the city. For 2022, its key presentations will be displayed at Spring Studios at 50 Varick Street.

The Art Hearts Fashion event, which is part of NYFW 2022 will happen alongside at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The shows at the ballroom are scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7.00 pm and 9.00 pm, along with a Sunday matinee at 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm. In addition, afterparties for the fashion week will be held every day from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am.

All about New York Fashion Week 2022 dates, where to buy tickets, and more

The dates for fashion week are from February 10 to 16. As per NYFW’s official website, an all-access experience ticket package is priced at $35,000.

NY Fashion Week will showcase various designers and fashion labels, and ticket packages for each runway show are different. A few of the designers who will display their collections at Spring Studios as part of NYFW 22 are Proenza Schouler on Feb 11, Christian Cowan on Feb 11, PatBo on Feb 12, Tiffany Brown on Feb 12, Ulla Johnson on Feb 13, Fredrick Anderson on Feb 13, Altuzarra on Feb 13, Private Policy on Feb 14, Bibhu Mohapatra on Feb 15, and The Blonds on Feb 16.

The ticket packages start from $545 per person for Tiffany Brown and Private Policy and go up to $27,220 and $2180 per person respectively. Packages for Christian Cowan and Bibhu Mohapatra shows start from $820 and go up to $5445 and $3270 respectively.

Gigi Burris runway tickets are priced at $1,500, while tickets for Altuzarra show range from $4000 to $20,000. Ticket packages can be grabbed on the official NYFW website. There are mainly two types of shows, industry-specific and open-to-the-public.

New York Fashion Week's largest runway will be held at the iconic Ziegfeld Ballroom. The show is expected to feature world-famous designers like Amato Couture and Anthony Rubio. As in previous years, shows have witnessed iconic designers like Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, and Michael Costello.

All VIPs and first and second row ticket holders get exclusive access to the fashion show's afterparties with live DJs.

Shayne Oliver is making a comeback with NYFW 22. After two years, Oliver will debut his collection at the event at The Shed on February 11 at 9.00 pm.

Young designer Maisie Wilen is adopting a digital approach to her fall 2022 collection, teaming up with Yahoo for a virtual installation that will debut February 12 at 5.00 pm.

Well-loved brands like Collina Strada and Puppets & Puppets are ready to take the stage at the New York Fashion Week, with a new cast of emerging talents joining in. Saint Sintra, designed by Thom Browne alum Sintra Martins, is also much awaited at NYFW 22. The label’s show is scheduled for February 12th.

Also Read Article Continues below

The stuffed schedule will also entice the brand from West Coast, No Sesso on February 16. Elena Velez, the designer who launched her collection last season at NYFW, will also be part of 2022 fashion week, with a presentation on February 11. Much more is to be expected from New York Fashion Week 2022.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika