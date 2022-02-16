How much does the cheapest Chanel bag cost? Offset gifts 6 bags to Cardi B on Valentine's Day

Cardi B and Offset spent their Valentine's Day in style. The "WAP" rapper secured six Chanel bags from her baby daddy and husband Offset.

Cardi B unwrapped her lavish gifts on Monday night and shared her reaction in a series of Instagram stories. Some of these gifts from Offset apparently came from a foreign land.

Offset told Cardi B:

"I got that one in Dubai."

The first bag she opened out of the six was a red and black sequin crossbody bag bought from Dubai. Cardi B, as usual, had a loud and exciting reaction to the number of gifts she received. She started her little cha-cha dance while receiving them and excitedly said:

"Oh my God, this b***ch is bad!"

“Babe, I can’t. I can’t.”

As she reached the sixth and last purse, it became a scenic beauty, with hundreds of rose petals and roses in and around their pool. The last bag was a massive tote bag in a black colorway, with gold hardware on the purse. She reacted to the gift and the scene by saying:

"This is cute."

That's not all. Offset went out of the way to display even more roses and rose petals with a delicious, massive food spread. Cardi was beyond touched by this grand gesture and made another video telling her fans and husband how grateful she felt:

“I’m so happy.”

Another bag from the label that won the heart of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was a nude double flap bag, to which she had a very exciting reaction. She quickly tried the purse on with her beautiful denim blue dress while saying:

"S**t. What the f**k. God d*mn."

She had two bags in a patent leather jumbo double flap bag style, with silver hardware in two different colors, Pink and Aqua Blue. She started jumping while receiving these bags and said:

"Where the f*** you got this from?"

“Opening gifts is a lot.”

The romance between the two has been going on for a long time. They secretly married in 2017 and then briefly separated in 2020. But after the two cleared the misunderstanding, Cardi B withdrew her divorce papers and decided to continue the marriage.

They extended their family by welcoming two beautiful children, Kulture, who is currently 3 years old, and born in 2022, a 5-month-old son, whose name hasn't been revealed yet.

Which is the cheapest Chanel bag?

Chanel bags have been the ultimate luxury 'it' item for a long time, and every female has at one time or another fallen completely in love with one of the bags. However, it isn't possible to afford this luxury.

First-time buyers and seasonal Chanelistas are always looking for a bag worth every penny. This list is for those who are trying to own the bags from the label without giving up their months' worth of salaries. The top three contenders in the list of the cheapest bags, according to our research, are:

1) Classic small flap wallet

Classic small flap wallet (Image via chanel.com)

Sometimes, we just need to carry essentials such as our bank cards, ID card, little cash, and a lipstick, of course. This wallet will carry these essentials for you, while boosting your confidence and leaving some cash behind. Classic Small Flap Bag from the label starts for $850.

2) Belt bag

Seasonal mini belt bag (Image via chanel.com)

The belt bags are usually known as Chanel Wallet on Chain, these are instant classics, and go perfect with the trend of mini handbags. They are very portable due to their chains and can carry most of your essentials, such as phone, charger, earphones, cash, cards, ID, and makeup essentials. This can be your perfect companion for a day in the park, night outs, or light travels.

Other than other staple bags, these are inexpensive, and can start around $1400. Our favorite is the "Printed Denim & Gold-Tone Metal Bag," which costs $1575, and comes in a blue colorway. This gives it a perfect look for daytime.

3) Mini flap bag

Chanel mini flap bag (Image via chanel.com)

When talking about Chanel bags, we cannot and must not forget about the classic flaps. Classic flaps, while more expensive, have been women's favorites on the brand's list. Thus, we wanted to include the least expensive Flap bag from the label on this list.

The official price starting of the Mini Flap Bag is for $3600 and it can be availed in two colorways, Black & White and Blue. Both are in velvet and gold-tone metals. If velvet isn't to your liking, the next material on the list will be a Tweed Bag which starts for $4100.

