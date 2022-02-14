Valentine's Day 2022: 5 romantic TV show episodes that you can rewatch and never get bored of

Valentine's Day has arrived, and what better way to celebrate the day of love than with your significant other? But if you're stuck without them, or are yet to find them, perhaps something to watch in the romantic genre could be the perfect antidote to your February 14 blues.

From inspirational love stories to chance encounters, from heartfelt confessions to reigniting old sparks, some TV shows have given us episodes that reinforce our belief in love, again and again.

Here are some of the most romantic TV show episodes ever.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Most romantic TV episodes to re-watch this Valentine's Day

One of the defining qualities of a good show is its ability to remain timeless. Here is a list of the most enduring episodes for a Valentine's Day watch, some of which will perhaps never fall out of favor in pop culture.

1) Grey's Anatomy season 2, episode 5

"Bring the Pain”

The medical drama hit its peak with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) finally telling Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) about her feelings. She probably said the most romantic line in pop culture while telling Shepherd:

"Pick me. Choose me. Love me."

This episode has been a favorite of many Grey's Anatomy fans since this episode aired on October 23, 2005.

2) The Office season 6, episode 5

"Niagra: Part 2"

Is there a show more re-watchable than The Office? The show, which is still as popular as it used to be over a decade ago, had its most heartwarming episode in ‘Niagra: Part 2’.

The episode completed the long-awaited union of probably TV's most loved couple, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer).

There are so many awe-inspiring moments in this episode that fans just cannot get enough of, and is on the top of the list of fan-favorite episodes to watch for Valentine's Day since it aired in October 2009.

What makes this episode the perfect Valentine's day watch is the genuine acting by the two leads. Just check out Jim’s look towards the camera during their wedding!

3) This is Us season 1, episode 14

"I Call Marriage"

The presence of This is Us on this list should not be a surprise to fans of the romance genre. The show has practically set standards for romantic expectations over the years, owing to its great lead characters like Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

‘I Call Marriage’ remains popular since its release in February 2017. Jack Pearson took his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to their first apartment to re-ignite their spark. He had to go through quite a lot to make this happen. But there aren't many places in the world like the first place you felt at home, right?

4) Friends season 6, episodes 25 and 26

"The one with the Proposal"

Few shows can beat the feeling this double-episode of Friends generates. The final two episodes of the sixth season dealt with the constant tension between Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

While the episodes themselves are very dramatic, with Monica encountering her ex just before commitment-phobic Chandler finally proposes to her, the finale is one of the sweetest and most romantic moments on television.

While the show is highly re-watchable in itself, this is a part fans would love to revisit on Valentine's Day. The episode aired on May 18, 2000, but remains popular over two decades later.

The last scene with Monica and Chandler sitting in a candle-lit room, professing their love to each other (with the tunes of Eric Clapton in the backdrop) is sure to make any person go "aww."

5) Brooklyn nine-nine season 5, episode 4

HalloVeen

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's power couple Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) are no strangers to love and affection from fans across the globe. Halloween in the 99th precinct was always special, with multiple heists taking place over the seasons.

This episode, however, is special, as Jake uses the heist to propose to Amy. Though it shatters stereotype surrounding a romantic proposal, the show holds on to its inherent comic nature. HalloVeen is a great watch on Valentine's Day if you are looking for some light-hearted fun.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Saman