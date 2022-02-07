The Office: 5 filler episodes that can be skipped

One of the most well-known comedy series to ever run on television is The Office. The Office, a remake of the critically acclaimed and hilarious U.K. version, has something for everyone.

Whether you love the program because of Dwight and Jim's relentless pranking, Pam and Jim's lovely relationship, or Michael Scott's blatant stupidity, we can all agree that it has its fair share of misses.

Whether those misses were due to poor plot, bland delivery, or just a plain cringe factor, The Office had an episode every now and again that left us all feeling like we needed to shower. After all, it's impossible to maintain the momentum that they established in the first four or five seasons.

5 episodes of The Office, you can skip

1) Season 6, Episode 6: Mafia

One of the most ludicrous and un-funny episodes comes after one of the most memorable episodes of the series (Jim and Pam's Niagara wedding). In this episode, a salesperson approaches Michael Scott and tries to sell him office insurance.

The episode is chock-full of cringe-inducing Scarface jokes and encounters. The entire show basically falls flat, with a side narrative that is likewise lacking in quality and delivery.

2) Season 9, Episode 23: Series Finale

It is always a sad moment when a show must come to an end. While there is a long list of season finales for some of the best shows on TV, The Office's finale is unfortunately not among them. The conclusion of The Office is a lengthy and arduous watch.

In this climax, the expected comedy does not necessarily flow; instead, we get one big emotional splash amongst all of the characters. Unfortunately, the ending is little more than a sad, sentimental episode that drags on much too long.

3) The Banker (Episode 14. Season 6)

Though every television show has had filler episodes, there have been a lot of those on The Office, but none compare to this one. Following Sabre's acquisition of Dunder Mifflin, a banker was dispatched to the Scranton office to conduct an inspection.

However, this examination quickly devolves into a sequence of flashbacks to events that have occurred throughout the series up to this point. We get more of a recap than an entire narrative by using pre-edited segments from the show and inserting them into this episode.

4) Prince Family Paper (Season 5, Ep. 13)

There have been a number of nice debates in The Office. However, one of them seems to fall flat with the quarrel scene in "Prince Family Paper." The rest of the workplace debates whether or not Hillary Swank is hot after Michael and Dwight are sent on a trip to learn about a competitor paper company.

The disagreement lasts the entire program, and it is neither humorous nor distinctive. When Michael eventually returns to office, he nonchalantly breaks the tie by labeling her "hot," effectively ending the issue.

5) The Farm (Ep. 17, Season 9)

As far as sitcom episodes go, this one takes the cake of being the worst. After Dwight's aunt passes away, a funeral is conducted for her, which brings together various members of the Schrute family we have never encountered before.

The whole thing has the potential to be amusing, but all we get is a bunch of talking heads. Instead of jokes, the focus of the episode is on the many Schrute family members conversing with one another.

"The Farm" is simply the weakest episode of the show, lacking on all fronts and aspects that made it great.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul