Tired of your regular mundane work life? Want to add some spark but don't know where to get some inspiration from? Well, try watching The Office over this weekend and you will never fall short of ideas.

The Office is a Netflix TV series. It successfully ran from 2005 to 2013 and the show is still up on Netflix. The plot revolves around a bunch of office workers and their unconventional way of dealing with their work life.

Here, you will read about 5 rare and interesting facts about The Office that you have probably not come across earlier. Check them out.

#1 The Office is actually based on another show

The Office as we all know is a popular American TV show. However, this was an adaptation of a UK TV show with the same title. The UK version starring Martin Freeman and Ricky Gervais had 14 episodes and first premiered in 2001. The US version was adapted by Greg Daniels and it stretched on to more than 200 episodes.

#2 The set was not real

Surprise! There is no such office at 1725 Slough Avenue. The production team did an amazing job of putting up a set that looked nothing less than real. The building that you all saw in the TV show is a part of a studio in California.

#3 The show got more awards than you think

TV shows getting awards is considered to be a big deal when there are a number of new releases happening every month. Now, when it comes to bagging 5 awards across 9 seasons, it is defintely huge. Apart from this, the show also got nominated for more than 40 Primetime Emmy categories.

#4 The on-screen computers were all working

All the computers you saw during the entire series were working and not just dummy props. As a matter of fact, they even had internet connectivity for the casts to feel that they are inside an office setup.

#5 Steve Carell's on-screen number was retired

In the first seven seasons it was seen that Steve Carell's name was on the top of the call sheet. Even when he was not a part of the cast, the production team and the cast still adored him. For this, they made a call to retire the No.1 contact on the list for the upcoming seasons.

Edited by Sabika