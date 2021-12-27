5 best comedy gimmicks in WWE history

Comedy in WWE is very consistent when it comes to working. The company doesn't always connect with their audience in knowing how to make them laugh with their intended humor. However, there have been some exceptional comedic gimmicks throughout the history of the promotion that were extremely memorable.

From the early days of the company, there have been funny characters that are on screen to bring the laughs to the television product. In the 80s, there were gimmicks like Adrian Adonis and Iron Sheik that were heels, but also were intended to be humorous. As the company entered the 90s and into the Attitude Era, Repo Man, The Godfather and Goldust all came to prominence.

Throughout recent years, there have been various hilarious personas that have risen to stardom. This includes superstars who have to be among the funniest gimmicks to ever step foot in a squared circle for the company. These are the characters that were the funniest and not so much the funniest wrestlers. In this article, let's take a look at the five best comedy gimmicks in WWE history.

5) Former WWE Superstar Crash Holly

The Attitude Era brought a lot of diverse gimmicks to the WWE. Crash Holly was introduced as the cousin of Hardcore Holly. The two became known as "The Holly Cousins." They had an abusive relationship with the older cousin Hardcore Holly, always threatening physical harm to his younger cousin.

The Holly Cousins wanted to be known as "super heavyweights." Crash Holly began carrying a weight scale to the ring that became synonymous with his character. The biggest contribution to his time in WWE was his multiple reigns as Hardcore Champion. Crash became known for the unique environment in which he defended the title after it went under 24/7 rules.

From the airport to the funhouse, the Hardcore Championship segments always brought comedy throughout the best years of the Attitude Era. WWE knew what they had in Crash Holly and made him the focal point of this division. Holly was a 22-time hardcore champion overall and really left his mark during this period. He passed away on November 6, 2003.

