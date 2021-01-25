Kevin Owens reacts to major WWE Network move with 'The Office' reference

The WWE Network is set to become an exclusive part of NBCU's Peacock streaming service in the United States. Kevin Owens had quite the reaction to this development. He acknowledged his fandom of one of the premier shows on Peacock, "The Office." Owens is a huge fan of the American workplace comedy, and he pointed out how he would share a platform with his favorite show.

On Twitter, WWE Public Relations posted that WWE and Peacock announced the multi-year agreement. In response, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens posted the following on his official Twitter page:

Dwight Schrute, Michael Scott and Kevin Owens all on the same app.



Beautiful.

Kevin Owens mentioned Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, two of the most popular characters on "The Office." These characters are played respectively by Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. "KO" has displayed his love for the series multiple times on Twitter. He has named his cat Dwight, and he even had an Office-themed birthday party last year.

"The Office" isn't the only popular program that WWE will join on Peacock. Shows like "30 Rock," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and "Law & Order" are also available on the streaming service.

Details on WWE Network's move to Peacock

WWE Network is joining "The Office" as part of the content library on Peacock. According to Variety, Peacock is set to launch WWE Network on March 18, 2021. It will be available on Peacock Premium at a monthly cost of $4.99 (with ads). This rate is half of what WWE Network subscribers are currently paying for the service.

The NBCU streaming service will feature all WWE live events for no additional cost. WWE Fastlane (March 21) will likely be the first event to stream on the WWE Network following this major move. The two-night WrestleMania event, beginning on April 10, will follow.

NBCU’s Peacock Pins WWE Network Exclusive U.S. Streaming Rights https://t.co/BH1NuxV089 — Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2021

It remains to be seen what further changes will be made to the WWE Network as it moves to a new home. Details on these developments will probably be shared by both companies in the coming weeks.