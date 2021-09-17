Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale: Fans plan on ditching the last episode, here's why

NBC's fan-favorite cop-comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end with its last episode of season eight on September 16 at 8 pm ET. The series, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, premiered on Fox on September 17, 2013.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has won two Primetime Emmys. In 2014, the series won Andy Samberg (of SNL fame) a Golden Globe award for his role as Detective Jake Peralta. That same year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine also won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

The final season has received an astounding 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making the overall series sit comfortably at an impressive 96% critics consensus on the website.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans plan to skip finale to evade emotional farewell to the squad

Over the years, the series has found legions of fan followers emotionally invested in the show's events and the character's life.

mani ♡|| 🧛🏾‍♀️ @sunflowerctrl_ trying to contemplate on how to cope with my comfort show ending today , as if i’m not just gonna re watch it as many times as i can over 🙁🙁 #Brooklyn99 trying to contemplate on how to cope with my comfort show ending today , as if i’m not just gonna re watch it as many times as i can over 🙁🙁#Brooklyn99 https://t.co/eznl6cngHG

domi e @domireacts I am not emotionally ready to watch the #Brooklyn99 finale… And I don’t think I ever will be I am not emotionally ready to watch the #Brooklyn99 finale… And I don’t think I ever will be

ً @sleepyforeverr



#Brooklyn99 i dont wanna watch the finale, more like i can not do this to my heart. 😭 i dont wanna watch the finale, more like i can not do this to my heart. 😭



#Brooklyn99

Battery⁶⁹ 🦈 @aferalopossum I'm mentally unstable I can't watch the b99 series finale also I'm not ready for it to end #Brooklyn99 I'm mentally unstable I can't watch the b99 series finale also I'm not ready for it to end #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/Tlwaq8hMJr

Jill Rutherford @jtrutherford Mr. Ruth suggested we just not watch tonight’s #brooklyn99 finale so the show never ends (for us). Not a bad idea! Mr. Ruth suggested we just not watch tonight’s #brooklyn99 finale so the show never ends (for us). Not a bad idea!

Maurice Vos @Maurice_V @nbcbrooklyn99 I'm not ready to say goodbye! B99 was my comfort series to watch. I'd watch it after having a rough time and it would make me feel good. I remember watching it when things were still alright, it fills me with joy thinking about all the great memories. #Brooklyn99 I'm not ready to say goodbye! B99 was my comfort series to watch. I'd watch it after having a rough time and it would make me feel good. I remember watching it when things were still alright, it fills me with joy thinking about all the great memories. #Brooklyn99 @nbcbrooklyn99 https://t.co/fqfg3IBStu

lalissa @larissavaliante twitter.com/hiddllestone/s… piya🍭 @hiddllestone "Brooklyn99 is just a tv show, you have to be strong. I know the finale will hit you hard but you have to be strong okay honey" #Brooklyn99 "Brooklyn99 is just a tv show, you have to be strong. I know the finale will hit you hard but you have to be strong okay honey" #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/C22gOe5QBI if I don't watch it's not over. 🥲 #Brooklyn99 if I don't watch it's not over. 🥲#Brooklyn99 twitter.com/hiddllestone/s… https://t.co/VjoBzfCq6p

Several fans on Twitter shared their melancholia over watching New York's 99th precinct for the last time. Furthermore, some of them even decided to potentially skip the finale episode to evade the bitter-sweet moment of the squad's last appearance together.

Here's what the cast said about the series' end:

terry crews @terrycrews What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99 What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99

Andre Braugher @AndreBraugher What can I say? Words cannot express how much you all mean to me and how proud I am that #Brooklyn99 means so much to all of you. It's been nothing but a pleasure and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. What can I say? Words cannot express how much you all mean to me and how proud I am that #Brooklyn99 means so much to all of you. It's been nothing but a pleasure and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Melissa Fumero 🇨🇺 #SOSCuba @melissafumero This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #ninenine This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #ninenine https://t.co/bdLxEVD886

JoeLoTruglio @JoeLoTruglio Brooklyn Nine-Nine @nbcbrooklyn99 Well, squad. Today's the day. Well, squad. Today's the day. https://t.co/AXwQGQQXzJ This final episode was made with all you fans in mind. We’re so grateful for our time with you. Hope you dig it. 🙏🏼❤️ twitter.com/nbcbrooklyn99/… This final episode was made with all you fans in mind. We’re so grateful for our time with you. Hope you dig it. 🙏🏼❤️ twitter.com/nbcbrooklyn99/…

Here's how Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans previously saved the show from cancellation

In May 2018, Fox decided to cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine after only five seasons, leading to several fans' protests on social media against the network. Even Shape of Water and Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro chimed in on Twitter to help save the cop-comedy show.

Guillermo del Toro @RealGDT Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic... In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic... In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too.

Dan Goor @djgoor

NBC JUST PICKED

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!



Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but....NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but....

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!



Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!

After several tweets and uproar on social media, the show's co-creator, Dan Goor, revealed that NBC was picking up Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a sixth season and more. The network was Andy Samberg's former employer when he was a cast member on SNL.

In her review, Karen Han of Slate Magazine wrote:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine does the best job possible of acknowledging the problem with portraying cops as uncomplicated heroes while still remaining a good-natured, funny show, but it feels fitting, and fortunate, that this is its final season."

Meanwhile, Tara Ariano of Vanity Fair stated:

"I'm happy that a sitcom that's delivered so many hard laughs over the years has had the chance to go out on its own terms - nudging its audience toward a greater awareness of what other cop shows are trying to sell in the process."

The reason behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine's popularity amongst fans is because the show maintains an impressive balance of goofy comedy while also tackling real societal and serious issues.

While previous seasons have impressively covered LGBTQ+ representation, Season 8 tackled the issue of police brutality and the community's trust in cops after George Floyd's murder.

Nine-Nine!!

