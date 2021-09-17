Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale: Fans plan on ditching the last episode, here's why

NBC's fan-favorite cop-comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to an end with its last episode of season eight on September 16 at 8 pm ET. The series, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, premiered on Fox on September 17, 2013.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has won two Primetime Emmys. In 2014, the series won Andy Samberg (of SNL fame) a Golden Globe award for his role as Detective Jake Peralta. That same year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine also won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical.
The final season has received an astounding 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making the overall series sit comfortably at an impressive 96% critics consensus on the website.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans plan to skip finale to evade emotional farewell to the squad
Over the years, the series has found legions of fan followers emotionally invested in the show's events and the character's life.
Several fans on Twitter shared their melancholia over watching New York's 99th precinct for the last time. Furthermore, some of them even decided to potentially skip the finale episode to evade the bitter-sweet moment of the squad's last appearance together.
Here's what the cast said about the series' end:
Here's how Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans previously saved the show from cancellation
In May 2018, Fox decided to cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine after only five seasons, leading to several fans' protests on social media against the network. Even Shape of Water and Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro chimed in on Twitter to help save the cop-comedy show.
After several tweets and uproar on social media, the show's co-creator, Dan Goor, revealed that NBC was picking up Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a sixth season and more. The network was Andy Samberg's former employer when he was a cast member on SNL.
In her review, Karen Han of Slate Magazine wrote:
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine does the best job possible of acknowledging the problem with portraying cops as uncomplicated heroes while still remaining a good-natured, funny show, but it feels fitting, and fortunate, that this is its final season."
Meanwhile, Tara Ariano of Vanity Fair stated:
"I'm happy that a sitcom that's delivered so many hard laughs over the years has had the chance to go out on its own terms - nudging its audience toward a greater awareness of what other cop shows are trying to sell in the process."
The reason behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine's popularity amongst fans is because the show maintains an impressive balance of goofy comedy while also tackling real societal and serious issues.
While previous seasons have impressively covered LGBTQ+ representation, Season 8 tackled the issue of police brutality and the community's trust in cops after George Floyd's murder.
