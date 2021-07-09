How to get a Telfar Bag? Price, where to buy, and more, as Beyoncé sparks frenzy online

Beyoncé was recently seen in Brooklyn with a Telfar Shopping Bag on her arm. It was a white-colored medium-sized bag priced at $202. The item has been sold out, according to the latest reports.

Telfar bags have been in demand for the last few years and always get sold out in a few minutes. Designer Telfar Clemens introduced the Telfar Bag Security Program so that people can have easy access to the products.

The bags have received a decent response from the public because of their simple but beautiful looks and are available at an affordable rate. There was heavy traffic on Telfar’s website in July 2020 because of the Shopping Bag restocking, and eventually, they had to shut down the website.

Apart from Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bella Hadid were spotted with the Telfar bags. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez managed to get one for herself as well.

Those who were unable to purchase the bag started giving their reactions on Twitter following the snap of Beyoncé. Here are a few of them:

Everyone who got a telfar bag are feeling energetically aligned with Beyoncé rn pic.twitter.com/StHwyff97P — Anthony (@hotboyT0ny) July 8, 2021

Just saw Beyoncé with a Telfar bag pic.twitter.com/sHvLkWpWLM — marian♕ (@Mvriaan) July 8, 2021

just saw beyoncé with a telfar bag… now i’m really not gone be able to order mine pic.twitter.com/QreLBDzAMd — 3 3 3 (@whyangel_) July 9, 2021

Beyoncé spotted with the telfar bag, I ain’t never getting one now pic.twitter.com/Ja8bZgo7ml — a girl is a gun* (@breakyrheartt) July 8, 2021

Beyoncé just had to been seen with a telfar now I will never in my life get my hands on one of those bags — Friendly black hottie💕 (@iamkaylawynn) July 8, 2021

Telfar was featured on All american and beyonce was spotted with a bag. Im really never going to get a Telfar bag now😂 — B👑 (@brittanyqt_) July 9, 2021

Of course Telfar drops a new color after we see Beyoncé with the bag…knowing good and well we not going to be able to get one😭😩 — Queen T✨ (@_LuxeVanity) July 8, 2021

beyonce seen with a white telfar…… i’m never getting my dark olive medium bag am i — ave🤰 (@girljoys_) July 8, 2021

Them telfar bags finna be so high now lol Beyonce done popped out with one on 😭 — Ty (@TyRaw__) July 9, 2021

beyonce spotted with a telfar bag? I'm so glad I did the bag security program back in March lmao — パール 🦪 vtuber (@_pearlish) July 9, 2021

Telfar Bag price, where to buy, and more

Telfar Bags can be purchased on Telfar’s official website. It is available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

In terms of color, the bags are currently available in white, brown, beige, grey, red, lavender, silver, gold, and teal. The bags have been released in three different sizes. The smallest one has been priced at $150, medium at $202, and large at $257.

The bags were launched in 2014. The owner of the brand, Telfar Clemens, had also won the American Accessory Designer of the Year award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Oprah Winfrey has termed it one of her favorite things in 2020. Since the time they were launched, the bags get sold out in a short time, leaving zero stock for others.

The Telfar Bag is also called the "Bushwick Birkin" since it is popular in Brooklyn. The bags are made of vegan leather and have cross-body straps and handles that can be worn in different ways. The new designs feature the Telfar logo and have enough carrying space.

