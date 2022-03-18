Where to buy Camper's Kobarah heels? Price, new sizes and more explored

Camper has taken their rich shoemaking heritage to another level with its Kobarah heels. The gender neutral footwear won the hearts of all, and acknowledging the same, the label decided to launch the shoes in more different sizes as part of its Spring Summer 2022 collection.

These record-breaker shoes were first launched in 2016 and since then, the pairs have been movers for many. The label is also adapting to environmentally conscious habits by making sustainable shoes. Last year, more colors of the footwear were introduced by the Spanish label, including cherry red, sky blue, and cream colorways.

Camper’s Kobarah heels are breaking the gender bias

Camper’s move is not only towards sustainability, but it is also a shining example for other fashion labels. Made with contemporary artistic ideas, the Kobarah heels are fully recyclable.

The latest genderless version of these heels are priced at $155 for each pair. All those who are prompted by curiosity can take a closer look at the pairs as well as buy one from Camper’s official website.

The silhouettes are created in two colorways: white and orange. More colors of these shoes are likely to be released by May. To avoid the depletion of natural resources, the upper body of the Kobarah heels are made from 100% EVA.

Camper will release its iconic Kobarah sandals in wider range of sizes (Image via Camper)

The shoes draw inspiration from the meanders and curves of a snake, and its exquisitely wrapped design makes it feel flawless.

The shoes are round with broad heels that ultimately result in a quirky pair of sandals. Taking care of the environment, the Kobarah heels exhibit an “XL EXTRALIGHT® Organix™” outsole composed of 30% bio-based sugarcane. The brand’s press release mentioned the advantages of adopting bio-based sugarcane for the pairs, stating,

“A renewable resource that reduces dependence on virgin plastics, resulting to a lighter environmental impact.”

The wholly circular structure of the pair makes it durable for the long run. Apart from this, the heels can be easily dismantled and recycled, as well as turned into a new product without the wastage of much energy.

The trailblazer design is lively as well as vogue, which gives a nod to Y2K fashion.

Edited by Saman