We The Best x Air Jordan 5: Release date rumors, and more about DJ Khaled's collection

Miami-based DJ Khaled recently revealed an iconic collaboration between his We The Best platform and the label Air Jordan. The partnership will launch multiple pairs of Air Jordan 5 designed by the musician himself that still have the same classic silhouette.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share the promo for his We The Best x Air Jordan 5 colorways on April 11, 2022. The music sensation gave his fans a series of sneak peeks of upcoming shoes in different colorways. The collection will also feature matching apparel.

More about DJ Khaled's We The Best x Air Jordan 5 Shoes

The music industry is packed with sneakerheads and one of the biggest names that comes to mind is the record producer and pop singer, DJ Khaled. He has a huge collection of OG sneakers and shoes which are valued at a whopping $8 million USD, according to sources.

His close relationship with the Jumpman brand has given him access to many of the most iconic footwear from the brand as well as opportunities to collaborate with the label and design his own shoes.

DJ Khaled's Air Jordan 5. Image via @djkhaled/Instagram

The music mogul previously worked with the brand to re-iterate the classic Air Jordan 3, but the pairs were exclusive to friends and family. This time around, the shoes will be released to the public, which is exciting.

He clarified that the colorways teased by him were samples, and the collaboration pair will definitely be released in more than one colorway. He also mentioned that the shoes for family and friends will be released exclusively, and a full apparel line will follow the sneakers release.

DJ Khaled's Air Jordan 5 iteration will have a 305-friendly mix of colors, and it will be most likely available in six different colorways at the very least. Possible colors include bright purple, pink, orange, aqua teal and bone white. All the sneakers will have colorful interiors and gummy transparent outsoles.

The six colorways have been previewed in pastel colors and are traditionally accentuated upon the upper or across the midsole spikes. The sneakers feature sail tints that appear upon the midsole and silver big tongue of the AJ5. The mid-foot is styled in tonal fashion, with a few pairs having a completely shut-down window, while others are constructed in suede or netting material.

The sockliners have a quilted material while the heel tabs spell out "We The Best" in an embroidered style. The interior also features patches with "Keep Going" printed upon them.

Some pairs use the Nike Air logo upon the heel tabs as well, which may denote that the pair is for retail. The shoes are accompanied by specially customized shoeboxes which have WTB branding upon them.

The brand is yet to officially announce the release date. According to Khaled's Instagram, the shoes are bound to drop soon in 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee