"Bro just screaming": DJ Khaled NBA All-Star Weekend performance sparks memefest online

On Saturday, February 19, DJ Khaled and a roster of other renowned musical artists performed at the annual NBA event, All-Star Weekend. Prior to the NBA All-Star Game featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant's respective teams, the Another One singer trended all over social media following his performance at the event.

Khaled was joined by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Migos, Lil Wayne, Gunna, and Lil Baby. This was the third time the artist has performed at the NBA All-Star event, and Khaled mentioned this fact right as he walked onto the stage.

The 46-year-old New Orleans record producer said:

"They said I would never perform at the All-Star. This is my third time, and now I'm headlining."

DJ Khaled yells amid hyping other artists' performances at the NBA All-Star event

Staying true to his character, Khaled's on-stage appearance was full of moments where he mostly hyped up the audience and other artists. The DJ and record executive also sang parts of the lyrics alongside the artists to some fans' chagrin.

Fans alleged that DJ Khaled's vocal inputs to other artists' performances did not match the vocal tone of the performing stars. Furthermore, fans felt his voice was not modulated to match the tuning additions to other artists' performances, resulting in multiple weird sets.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 🅱️𝗮𝗱 🅿️𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗻 (13-45)  @YouHateGabe_ Why is DJ Khaled there? bro jus screaming Why is DJ Khaled there? bro jus screaming 😭😭😭

David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS we gotta free the NBA from the shackles of DJ Khaled performances we gotta free the NBA from the shackles of DJ Khaled performances

Troydan @Troydan why is DJ Khaled shouting why is DJ Khaled shouting

HTB ♨️ @HenryTheBlasian . DJ Khaled that unnecessary hype man, like please be quiet DJ Khaled that unnecessary hype man, like please be quiet 😭.

chel$ea @chhlss 10 seconds into DJ Khaled screaming 10 seconds into DJ Khaled screaming https://t.co/yjW9w9ylaT

Joon Lee @joonlee “you’re never gonna perform at the nba all-star game” is such a specific insult for anyone to tell dj khaled “you’re never gonna perform at the nba all-star game” is such a specific insult for anyone to tell dj khaled

Joon Lee @joonlee i just like imagining dj khaled sitting at night in bed whispering to himself “one day i’m gonna perform at the nba all-star game and prove them all wrong” i just like imagining dj khaled sitting at night in bed whispering to himself “one day i’m gonna perform at the nba all-star game and prove them all wrong”

Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran DJ Khaled just gonna scream his name over beats for 10 minutes??? DJ Khaled just gonna scream his name over beats for 10 minutes??? https://t.co/P8MrVwDmQB

🔻 @somehowjacob dj khaled after doing nothing but yelling “we the best” for 10 minutes straight dj khaled after doing nothing but yelling “we the best” for 10 minutes straight https://t.co/0NflrRJodF

Following the event, numerous viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions about DJ Khaled's occasional interruptions. Multiple tweets showcased their annoyance over Khaled's yelling amidst the performances.

While several tweets poked fun at the musical artist's statement at the beginning of his appearance on stage, where he alleged that his haters said he would never perform at an NBA All-Star.

Khaled's explanation for screaming his name during performances

In his 2018 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, Khaled spoke about his trademark style of yelling his name in songs. The New Orleans native said:

"I feel like (in) everything I do, I need to scream my name as loud as possible…I always only do that if I know, it's a hit."

DJ Khaled also added that his ecstatic intros come from him being passionate about the project. He added:

"Sometimes, you know what, my intros and stuff, I get real…passionate… it's just a vibe."

This is not the first time Khaled has trended online for his yelling in performances. Since even before 2013, there have been multiple viral compilation videos of the artist yelling his name in his projects. Previously, comedian Chris Rock has poked fun at Khaled for screaming, "I'm the best" in his tracks.

