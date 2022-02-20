×
"Bro just screaming": DJ Khaled NBA All-Star Weekend performance sparks memefest online

DJ Khaled and Lil Baby at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend (Image via NBA/YouTube)
Abhirup Sengupta
Modified Feb 20, 2022 05:46 PM IST
On Saturday, February 19, DJ Khaled and a roster of other renowned musical artists performed at the annual NBA event, All-Star Weekend. Prior to the NBA All-Star Game featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant's respective teams, the Another One singer trended all over social media following his performance at the event.

Khaled was joined by the likes of Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Migos, Lil Wayne, Gunna, and Lil Baby. This was the third time the artist has performed at the NBA All-Star event, and Khaled mentioned this fact right as he walked onto the stage.

The 46-year-old New Orleans record producer said:

"They said I would never perform at the All-Star. This is my third time, and now I'm headlining."

DJ Khaled yells amid hyping other artists' performances at the NBA All-Star event

Staying true to his character, Khaled's on-stage appearance was full of moments where he mostly hyped up the audience and other artists. The DJ and record executive also sang parts of the lyrics alongside the artists to some fans' chagrin.

Fans alleged that DJ Khaled's vocal inputs to other artists' performances did not match the vocal tone of the performing stars. Furthermore, fans felt his voice was not modulated to match the tuning additions to other artists' performances, resulting in multiple weird sets.

Why is DJ Khaled there? bro jus screaming 😭😭😭
we gotta free the NBA from the shackles of DJ Khaled performances
why is DJ Khaled shouting
DJ Khaled that unnecessary hype man, like please be quiet 😭.
DJ Khaled stop interrupting #NBAAIIStar https://t.co/cyXAfGVPFd
DJ Khaled this whole performance https://t.co/aZYlW5ehwm
10 seconds into DJ Khaled screaming https://t.co/yjW9w9ylaT
@RealSkipBayless Dj khaled was like https://t.co/6oMpEY92F1
“you’re never gonna perform at the nba all-star game” is such a specific insult for anyone to tell dj khaled
i just like imagining dj khaled sitting at night in bed whispering to himself “one day i’m gonna perform at the nba all-star game and prove them all wrong”
DJ Khaled just gonna scream his name over beats for 10 minutes??? https://t.co/P8MrVwDmQB
dj khaled after doing nothing but yelling “we the best” for 10 minutes straight https://t.co/0NflrRJodF

Following the event, numerous viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions about DJ Khaled's occasional interruptions. Multiple tweets showcased their annoyance over Khaled's yelling amidst the performances.

While several tweets poked fun at the musical artist's statement at the beginning of his appearance on stage, where he alleged that his haters said he would never perform at an NBA All-Star.

Khaled's explanation for screaming his name during performances

In his 2018 appearance on Conan O'Brien's talk show, Khaled spoke about his trademark style of yelling his name in songs. The New Orleans native said:

"I feel like (in) everything I do, I need to scream my name as loud as possible…I always only do that if I know, it's a hit."

DJ Khaled also added that his ecstatic intros come from him being passionate about the project. He added:

"Sometimes, you know what, my intros and stuff, I get real…passionate… it's just a vibe."
This is not the first time Khaled has trended online for his yelling in performances. Since even before 2013, there have been multiple viral compilation videos of the artist yelling his name in his projects. Previously, comedian Chris Rock has poked fun at Khaled for screaming, "I'm the best" in his tracks.

Edited by R. Elahi
