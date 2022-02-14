Super Bowl 2022: Hilarious Mary J Blige memes take over the internet after singer's fall goes viral 

The 2022 Super Bowl half-time show had several stars' performances, but the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Mary J Blige, stole the spotlight with her iconic hit songs.
Even with an ensemble of heavy-hitting entertainers like Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise guest star Anderson .Pakk, Blige received the most hyped reactions online.
On February 13, the 51-year-old New York native was dressed in all white and performed her hit song from 2001, Family Affair. Interestingly, the song was also co-written by fellow half-time show performer, Dr. Dre. The song had reached the 12th position at the "Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits of the 2000s" chart.
Following her song, Family Affair, Blige sang her 2001 banger No More Drama, which peaked at the 15th position on the US Billboard Hot 100.
"Meme worthy moment" - Fans found humor in Mary J Blige's fall in the 2022 Super Bowl half-time break
After Mary J Blige's captivating performance, the singer and actress fell to her knees before falling to her back. The fall, which seemed to have been harmless and deliberate, received its own fame on the web.
Following her solo performance, the R&B legend's fall sparked multiple memes, where one user even compared it to the toys' fall from Toy Story, just as human characters walk in. Others noted that her hilarious fall is one of the first memes of 2022.
Prior to her fall, Blige sang the lyrics of No More Drama, which had the line:
"Oh no, oh no, no more, no more, no more drama, no more drama."
Multiple tweets pointed out that her vocal screams and fall from the performance are meme-worthy, which may result in future memes of her repeating 'no' before falling on her back. Furthermore, the song contains the following lyrics towards the end, making it more hilarious:
"I'm so tired [so tired of all this drama]."
Prior to her performance on Sunday, Mary J Blige hyped up the event while speaking to ET. She said:
"I think you want to give them Mary on steroids, just, like, the most beautiful, glamorous, ghetto fabulous whatever! We're gonna take it to a whole other level."
Mary J Blige further stated that fans would be "100 percent" fulfilled by the half-time show. Her claim seems to have come true, as fans have been touting this show as "the best" on Twitter.