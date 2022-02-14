×
Super Bowl 2022: Hilarious Mary J Blige memes take over the internet after singer's fall goes viral 

Mary J Blige at the Super Bowl 2022 Half-Time show (Image via Frederic J Brown/Getty Images)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Feature

The 2022 Super Bowl half-time show had several stars' performances, but the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Mary J Blige, stole the spotlight with her iconic hit songs.

Even with an ensemble of heavy-hitting entertainers like Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise guest star Anderson .Pakk, Blige received the most hyped reactions online.

On February 13, the 51-year-old New York native was dressed in all white and performed her hit song from 2001, Family Affair. Interestingly, the song was also co-written by fellow half-time show performer, Dr. Dre. The song had reached the 12th position at the "Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits of the 2000s" chart.

mary j. blige performing ‘family affair’ and ‘no more drama’ at the super bowl halftime show 🔥 #SuperBowl  https://t.co/6hwfsJNoSi

Following her song, Family Affair, Blige sang her 2001 banger No More Drama, which peaked at the 15th position on the US Billboard Hot 100.

"Meme worthy moment" - Fans found humor in Mary J Blige's fall in the 2022 Super Bowl half-time break

After Mary J Blige's captivating performance, the singer and actress fell to her knees before falling to her back. The fall, which seemed to have been harmless and deliberate, received its own fame on the web.

Following her solo performance, the R&B legend's fall sparked multiple memes, where one user even compared it to the toys' fall from Toy Story, just as human characters walk in. Others noted that her hilarious fall is one of the first memes of 2022.

Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl https://t.co/XtyF67VMRX
Mary J. Blige gave us 2022’s newest meme. Some of you will be incorporating it before your workday is over tomorrow! https://t.co/GT1ENXVpoG
Exactly how I felt after watching that #HalfTimeShow. DANNNNG!!!! You can just end the game now. @maryjblige really done did that. 🤩 Waiting for this to become an instant meme now. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI #MaryJBlige https://t.co/cP0hhdzzS8
Great halftime show, needed more Eminem and could have done without Kendrick Lamar. Inflation hit 50 cent and he is a whole dollar now. Mary J Blige will get a meme’d.
Mary J. Blige doing this was definitely a meme worthy moment. https://t.co/IQ5YlDbNIl
thank you mary j blige. took one for the meme https://t.co/Jtl0LQm9PE
Mary j blige just earned herself a new meme #PepsiHalftime https://t.co/wFQME0QUjm
@deseanskii Y’all check on Mary. That was a hard drop 😭😭😭😭😭
@deseanskii https://t.co/wXZDu8shPa
@deseanskii Imagine having to get up after dramatic fall because half time show isn’t over
I love that Mary J. Blige dances like an aunty the night her divorce got finalized

Prior to her fall, Blige sang the lyrics of No More Drama, which had the line:

"Oh no, oh no, no more, no more, no more drama, no more drama."

Multiple tweets pointed out that her vocal screams and fall from the performance are meme-worthy, which may result in future memes of her repeating 'no' before falling on her back. Furthermore, the song contains the following lyrics towards the end, making it more hilarious:

"I'm so tired [so tired of all this drama]."

Prior to her performance on Sunday, Mary J Blige hyped up the event while speaking to ET. She said:

"I think you want to give them Mary on steroids, just, like, the most beautiful, glamorous, ghetto fabulous whatever! We're gonna take it to a whole other level."
#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑 this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl
My 5 year old just asked if Mary J Blige is real? Lol, I feel her.
per·fec·tion/pərˈfekSH(ə)n/the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige https://t.co/iZzxxOIXQ8

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Mary J Blige further stated that fans would be "100 percent" fulfilled by the half-time show. Her claim seems to have come true, as fans have been touting this show as "the best" on Twitter.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
