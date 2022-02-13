5 most iconic Super Bowl performances ever

The Super Bowl is a larger-than-life sporting event that has witnessed performances from iconic entertainers over the years. These performances have helped the NFL to grow its popularity even in nations where the sport is not so popular. Here we will be briefly talking about five such iconic performances that not only rocked the stage but won over everyone's hearts too.

5 memorable Super Bowl performances

1) Michael Jackson (1993)

Perhaps the most memorable Super Bowl performance was made by the King of Pop himself in 1993. Michael Jackson performed a short playlist that included hits like We Are the World, Heal the World, and Billie Jean. Those who were lucky enough to catch the pop sensation live also witnessed his signature moonwalk.

2) U2 (2002)

In 2002, NFL fans were lucky enough to catch the iconic Irish rock band from Dublin, U2, perform live at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. They performed a short yet memorable set list, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the infamous 9/11 incident. Their song list comprised of chartbusters like Beautiful Day, MLK, and Where the Streets Have No Name.

3) The Rolling Stones (2006)

In 2006, the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, witnessed an amazing performance by the veteran British rock band, The Rolling Stones, during the Super Bowl XL Halftime Show. The supergroup had their stage shaped in the form of their logo. Their short playlist comprised of hit numbers like Start Me Up, Rough Justice, and Satisfaction.

4) Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

It's not quite often that you will find two megastars from the music industry of the likes of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performing together on a single stage. However, this is exactly what happened during the 2020 edition of this mega sporting event.

The duo came up with a phenomenal performance and had one of the loudest cheers from the crowd in the history of Super Bowl performances. The show also had a cameo from Emme, Lopez's daughter, who performed Bruce Springsteen’s popular number Born in the U.S.A.

5) Prince (2007)

Super Bowl XLI, that's when the roof of the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida shook to the sensational performance by the American musical icon, Prince. The mega star was seen performing a mashup that included Queen's We Will Rock You, and Foo Fighters' Best of You.

