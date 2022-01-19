Michael Jackson impersonator in Las Vegas goes viral after showcasing pro moves in fight video 

A Michael Jackson impersonator, Santana Jackson, has gone viral online after getting into a brawl with a stranger in Las Vegas. A man attacked the performer, unaware that the impersonator was also a pro-wrestler. Santana fought the stranger with relative ease.

The aggressor started to punch the impersonator without being provoked. After the man landed a few kicks on him, Santana took control of the situation and tackled the pedestrian to the ground. Santana put the man in a headlock until a crowd gathered and police arrived to break up the fight.

The incident took place on Freemont St, one of the most popular gambling streets in Vegas. Twitter user @DeeganMarcus recorded the event. He tweeted:

“WELCOME TO FREEMONT STREET!! Hee."

The video has accumulated over 2.3 million views since being uploaded on January 16.

Who is Santana Jackson, the Michael Jackson impersonator?

Santana is a member of the MJ Live Show, a Las Vegas-based tribute concert group. The organization is best known for paying tribute to the Smooth Criminal popstar. Santana is a renowned artist who is “committed to bringing the magic of Michael Jackson to audiences around the world.”

His official Facebook page reads that he is a “nationally famous Michael Jackson impersonator.” He added that he performs to “keep the King of Pop’s legacy alive.”

Speaking of the sudden fight, the impersonator clarified that he was:

“Not trying to hurt this guy just trying to restrain him from swinging at me.”

He added:

“Please know I don’t think fighting is the answer so try avoid a fight if you can. Stay safe.”

As Santana mentioned, he was attempting to protect himself. Throughout the video, audiences can see him putting the stranger in a headlock after bringing the man to the ground. This move allowed Santana to restrain the aggressive stranger without a fistfight.

In an interview with TMZ, Santana claimed that a stranger approached him.

“I thought he was trying to give me a compliment or something, [but] he hits me in the face.”

He also revealed in the interview that the stranger hit a police officer in the face before being arrested.

Edited by Srijan Sen