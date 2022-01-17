How did Michael Jackson die? Tributes pour in as legendary KABC radio host passes away at 87 

On Saturday, January 15, KABC Radio host Michael Jackson passed away at 87 at his Los Angeles home. News of his demise was confirmed to Variety by the late radio presenter's long-term friend Lyle Gregory. A statement from KABC radio's official website read:

"Jackson was a leader in the advent of the talk radio format- and KABC Radio. We honor his memory and extend condolences to his family."

Michael Robin Jackson has been associated with Los Angeles-based ABC's KABC radio for over 32 years. The late radio host was also inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2003. Jackson is survived by his children - Alan, Alissa, Devon, and five grandchildren.

Michael Jackson's cause of death

As per reports, Jackson had Parkinson's disease (PD) for over a decade. According to Lyle Gregory's statement to Variety, the 87-year-old passed away peacefully in his sleep. While the leading cause of death for PD patients is aspiration pneumonia, Jackson's death has not been confirmed to be linked with Parkinson's complications.

Condolences rush in for the late KABC radio presenter Michael R. Jackson

Multiple tweets acknowledged Jackson's contributions as a radio host. Several people also commented on their experiences of listening to Michael's show on the radio.

Vivian Deloera @DeloeraVivian @latimes I remember him well, he was treated so shabbily by KABC. He deserved better. RIP @latimes I remember him well, he was treated so shabbily by KABC. He deserved better. RIP

EugeneWFields @TheEugeneFields @latimes I would listen to him with my grandfather. Such good memories. RIP @latimes I would listen to him with my grandfather. Such good memories. RIP

stretchdogg🍍🌊 ⚖️🇺🇸 @stretchdogg @latimes I used to listen to him on KYA and KEWB in the bay area, on all night shift, as Michael Scotland, from Scotland yard. RIP Michael. @latimes I used to listen to him on KYA and KEWB in the bay area, on all night shift, as Michael Scotland, from Scotland yard. RIP Michael.

Mister Williams🤦🏾‍♂️ @kdwilliams @latimes One of 4 talented folks in LA radio that were actually nice. He had a good show back in the day. @latimes One of 4 talented folks in LA radio that were actually nice. He had a good show back in the day.

Dave Sikula @davesikula @jonweisman Always a class act. KABC had a lot of great hosts in that era. @jonweisman Always a class act. KABC had a lot of great hosts in that era.

MizzzLynnn @pursecription @SamOnTV I don’t know how many hundreds of hours I spent listening to him. It was always quality time. I still think of him from time. RIP @SamOnTV I don’t know how many hundreds of hours I spent listening to him. It was always quality time. I still think of him from time. RIP

TheNFLisSelfDestructing @cwrozzi @SamOnTV He was great in an era before propaganda radio. @SamOnTV He was great in an era before propaganda radio.

Juliana Magaña-Elzey @JuPaMa @CBSLA I was interviewed by him as a child (mid-80’s) when he asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I confidently answered “a mermaid” @CBSLA I was interviewed by him as a child (mid-80’s) when he asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I confidently answered “a mermaid”

Sam Rubin @SamOnTV The Dean. The Agenda Setter. There was a time when AM radio “talk radio” really mattered, when there was actual conversation. Michael Jackson excelled in the art of conversation. He was genuinely curious about people and issues. I really admired him. deadline.com/2022/01/michae… The Dean. The Agenda Setter. There was a time when AM radio “talk radio” really mattered, when there was actual conversation. Michael Jackson excelled in the art of conversation. He was genuinely curious about people and issues. I really admired him. deadline.com/2022/01/michae…

Exploring Michael Jackson's legacy in radio

Jackson was born in London in 1930 and moved to South Africa after World War II. In South Africa, he dabbled as a radio jockey. His family moved to the US in 1958 after being dismayed by the apartheid system, which was still prevalent in South Africa.

Prior to his career in LA as a radio host, Michael Jackson worked in San Francisco's KYA radio station and Oakland's KYA in the early 1960s. As a radio presenter, Michael garnered fame during his overnight program at KYA, where he used to chat with listeners and often comforted depressed callers. This led to him being featured in a Time magazine article which boosted his popularity.

Michael Robin Jackson worked in KHJ-AM followed by CBS' KNX-AM news station before joining ABC-affiliated KABC radio station in 1966. His show on KABC was on air till 1998. Jackson interviewed thousands of people, including (former) US Presidents like Carter, Reagan, Clinton, and both Bush(es).

Edited by Srijan Sen