Dwayne Hickman net worth: The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis star's fortune explored as he dies aged 87

American actor Dwayne Hickman passed away on January 9, 2022. The news came to light after the 87-year-old's public relations head Harlan Boll confirmed it to media outlet Variety.

Hickman died at his Los Angeles residence due to complications caused by Parkinson's disease. At the time of his death, Hickman was surrounded by his friends and family.

Only Ange

"R.I.P. Dwayne Hickman. My Mr. Plaza in 'High School USA'. May you have as much fun as we did on your new journey."

Despite appearing in several television shows and movies, he was most commonly associated with his character of Dobie Gills, which he played in the hit 1959-63 TV show The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.

What is the net worth of Dwayne Hickman?

Sheila Kuehl @SheilaKuehl Zelda still loves Dobie.

Zelda still loves Dobie. I am so deeply saddened at the news that my dear friend over a 62-year span, and Many Loves of Dobie Gillis co-star, Dwayne Hickman, passed away this morning from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Born in 1934 in Los Angeles, Hickman is the second son of Milton Hickman and Katherine Hickman. His brother Darryl Hickman is also an actor and voice over artist.

Hickman started his career as a child actor and appeared in small roles in several films like Captain Eddie (1945), The Boy with Green Hair (1948), Mighty Joe Young (1949), The Happy Years (1950), The Son of Rusty (1947) and Rusty's Birthday (1949).

As of now, Dwayne Hickman's net worth is $500 thousand, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 1952, Hickman graduated from Cathedral High School and enrolled at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Upon returning to Hollywood, Hickman extensively appeared in several television shows like The Lone Ranger, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Loretta Young Show, and Public Defender.

Dwayne Hickman came into the limelight after starring as Chuck MacDonald in The Bob Cummings Show, which ran for four years.

He played the role of Dobie Gillis, the lovesick high school kid in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and rose to fame. One of his most beloved characters, Former American President Bill Clinton, the-then governor of Arkansas, instantly recognized Hickman when he met him.

"Oh, my gosh — it's Dobie Gillis! I grew up with you!"

After a brief hiatus, Hickman appeared in films and shows like Cat Ballou, Ski Party, How to Stuff a Wild Bikini, Doctor, You've Got to be Kidding!, The Flying Nun, etc.

RIP Dwayne Hickman. Here with Tuesday Weld and Warren Beatty on "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis."

As per his IMDb profile, after a successful career in acting, Hickman switched to being a behind the scenes publicist, an entertainment director based in Las Vegas, and a programming executive for CBS.

He also appeared in brief cameos for movies such as High School U.S.A, Cops n Roberts, Clueless, Angels with Angles, A Night at the Roxbury and more.

In 1994, he co-wrote his biography titled Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman with his wife.

As for his personal life, Dwayne Hickman married thrice in his lifetime. He first tied the knot with model Carol Christensen in 1963 but split in 1972. He was also married to singer Joanne Papila before finally settling down in 1983 with his third wife Joan Roberts.

Hickman is survived by Roberts and his sons Albert and John.

Edited by Danyal Arabi