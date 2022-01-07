Who was Cirsten Weldon? Former actress and conservative Qtuber passes away

Former actress and author Cirsten Weldon recently passed away on January 6. Sources say that she died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Weldon was a resident of Sarasota, Florida, and in her last Instagram post, shared six days ago, was a photo of herself from the hospital. The caption read:

“Almost died at hospital in CA from Bacterial Pneumonia.”

She frequently shared updates on her health condition through her Telegram account earlier this year. The actress was assigned to mandatory oxygen treatment to maintain the efficacy of her self-sustained life system because of the contagious disease.

Cirsten’s age was estimated to be somewhere between the fifties and sixties at the time of her death.

Life and career of Cirsten Weldon

Cirsten Weldon was an interior designer and decor house sales agent. She published a book called Intel Drops where she exposed several elite organizations and their self-propelling idiosyncratic dogmas.

She mentioned in her LinkedIn feed that her book was later banned from being published and stopped at the distribution house. She said Intel Drops targeted loopholes in popular organizations such as CNN, CIA, and Newsweek.

Weldon was associated with Amazon from May 2021. Nine months ago, she revealed how her book was stopped from being published after selling around 32,000 copies.

She then published another book called Singaporean Thoughts, which received a positive response from the audience.

Singaporean Thoughts was based on Cirsten and inspired by her work as a model and actress alongside her faith and political views.

Weldon’s father was the Chairman of the Singapore Stock Exchange and her mother was an attorney. She left her family at the age of 14 and enrolled in a boarding school which offered her a strong foundation of hard work.

Career in acting and interior designing

Cirsten was initially an actress who appeared in many movies. She was mostly known for her performances in Hard to Die and The Doors.

Cirsten Weldon became an interior designer and author after working an actress (Image via caracirsten/Instagram)

Weldon’s LinkedIn profile says that she completed her graduation in interior design from Loma Linda University and earned a secondary degree from the United Southeast Asia Institute in Singapore.

She then became the CEO of Eurasian Designs in July 2002 and used her skills in interior design and estate sales.

Her home decor reportedly fetched a tidy sum, leading to huge profits for her company. Her clients were spread all over the world, including Los Angeles, New Zealand, Hawaii, Florida, and others.

She has previously accused President Joe Biden of accepting billions of dollars from China to test weather warfare weapons in the U.S. She also believed that the winter storm in Texas last year was caused by those weapons.

Netizens pay tribute to Cirsten Weldon on Twitter

Although she did not remain active in the entertainment industry for a long time, she gained plenty of recognition as an author. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard the news of her death.

JohnKennedy2024@strider raven @monsters_a_gogo It is with great sadness today that we say goodbye to Cirsten Weldon's presence on this Earth.

She was a true warrior for God!

We will miss her and continue this battle and to bring out the truth that she did so well.

Goodbye and God Bless you Cirsten Weldon!

From me, Gene Decode It is with great sadness today that we say goodbye to Cirsten Weldon's presence on this Earth.She was a true warrior for God!We will miss her and continue this battle and to bring out the truth that she did so well.Goodbye and God Bless you Cirsten Weldon!From me, Gene Decode

Chuck Woolery @chuckwoolery How much money did President Trump save on the contract to construct the new Air Force One? Click now for the #BFT with guest Cirsten Weldon. bit.ly/2oP6ODZ How much money did President Trump save on the contract to construct the new Air Force One? Click now for the #BFT with guest Cirsten Weldon. bit.ly/2oP6ODZ

Jean @setislady



Cirsten Weldon Pushes Conspiracy Theory Hillary Clinton Died From Cannibalism Disease Cirsten Weldon conspiracy theorist has passed away.Cirsten Weldon Pushes Conspiracy Theory Hillary Clinton Died From Cannibalism Disease newsweek.com/actress-cirste… Cirsten Weldon conspiracy theorist has passed away. Cirsten Weldon Pushes Conspiracy Theory Hillary Clinton Died From Cannibalism Disease newsweek.com/actress-cirste…

redpill46 @redpill46 Cirsten Weldon died today. Cirsten Weldon died today.

☣Ronni🔥 @oregonfugative

Know influencer

Dies today. We'll miss her Intel Cirsten WeldonKnow influencerDies today. We'll miss her Intel Cirsten Weldon Know influencer Dies today. We'll miss her Intel🙏❤️🌹 https://t.co/etK5txUGrB

uberfeminist @uberfeminist Doug Kuzma's Telegram channel is posting about Cirsten Weldon, another QAnon follower who has died from covid Doug Kuzma's Telegram channel is posting about Cirsten Weldon, another QAnon follower who has died from covid https://t.co/BY8h96CROZ

Also Read Article Continues below

Cirsten Weldon rarely disclosed anything about her personal life, not even her birthdate, and further details on her family and partner are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee