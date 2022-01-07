Who was Cirsten Weldon? Former actress and conservative Qtuber passes away

Former actress and author Cirsten Weldon recently passed away on January 6. Sources say that she died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Weldon was a resident of Sarasota, Florida, and in her last Instagram post, shared six days ago, was a photo of herself from the hospital. The caption read:
“Almost died at hospital in CA from Bacterial Pneumonia.”
She frequently shared updates on her health condition through her Telegram account earlier this year. The actress was assigned to mandatory oxygen treatment to maintain the efficacy of her self-sustained life system because of the contagious disease.
Cirsten’s age was estimated to be somewhere between the fifties and sixties at the time of her death.
Life and career of Cirsten Weldon
Cirsten Weldon was an interior designer and decor house sales agent. She published a book called Intel Drops where she exposed several elite organizations and their self-propelling idiosyncratic dogmas.
She mentioned in her LinkedIn feed that her book was later banned from being published and stopped at the distribution house. She said Intel Drops targeted loopholes in popular organizations such as CNN, CIA, and Newsweek.
Weldon was associated with Amazon from May 2021. Nine months ago, she revealed how her book was stopped from being published after selling around 32,000 copies.
She then published another book called Singaporean Thoughts, which received a positive response from the audience.
Singaporean Thoughts was based on Cirsten and inspired by her work as a model and actress alongside her faith and political views.
Weldon’s father was the Chairman of the Singapore Stock Exchange and her mother was an attorney. She left her family at the age of 14 and enrolled in a boarding school which offered her a strong foundation of hard work.
Career in acting and interior designing
Cirsten was initially an actress who appeared in many movies. She was mostly known for her performances in Hard to Die and The Doors.
Weldon’s LinkedIn profile says that she completed her graduation in interior design from Loma Linda University and earned a secondary degree from the United Southeast Asia Institute in Singapore.
She then became the CEO of Eurasian Designs in July 2002 and used her skills in interior design and estate sales.
Her home decor reportedly fetched a tidy sum, leading to huge profits for her company. Her clients were spread all over the world, including Los Angeles, New Zealand, Hawaii, Florida, and others.
She has previously accused President Joe Biden of accepting billions of dollars from China to test weather warfare weapons in the U.S. She also believed that the winter storm in Texas last year was caused by those weapons.
Netizens pay tribute to Cirsten Weldon on Twitter
Although she did not remain active in the entertainment industry for a long time, she gained plenty of recognition as an author. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard the news of her death.
Cirsten Weldon rarely disclosed anything about her personal life, not even her birthdate, and further details on her family and partner are yet to be revealed.