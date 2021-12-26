Who are Archbishop Desmond Tutu's kids? Family life explored as anti-apartheid icon dies at 90

On Sunday, December 26, Nobel Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90. The South African religious leader reportedly died in Cape Town, South Africa.

Desmond was renowned for his activism for the anti-apartheid movement and was an influential figure in South Africa's struggle against white-minority rule.

As per official statements from the South-African Bishop's office, archbishop Desmond Tutu 'died peacefully' at a medical facility called Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town. While the cause of his death was not revealed, Tutu had been hospitalized multiple times from complications owing to his cancer in recent years.

In the late 1990s, Desmond Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, in 1984, before his diagnosis, Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent protests against the apartheid. The late Archbishop is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Tutu (88), and four children.

What is known about Archbishop Desmond Tutu's children?

In July 1955, Archbishop Desmond Tutu married Nomalizo Leah Shenxane and the couple went on to have four children together.

The eldest of their children, Trevor Thamsanqa, is reported to have been born in 1956, making him 65 years old, and he was followed by his sister, Theresa Thandeka (64), who was born around August 1957.

Meanwhile, Tutu's daughter Naomi Nontombi Tutu (61) was born in 1960. Three years later, Desmond and Nomalizo had their youngest daughter, Mpho Andrea Tutu (58).

Trevor Tutu:

Trevor Tutu (Image via Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

While not much is known about Trevor Tutu, he has been associated with his father's foundation in some capacity. He has reportedly attended several Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lectures on his father's behalf.

Theresa Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe:

Theresa Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe (Image via UNAOC)

In contrast, Desmond Tutu's eldest daughter Theresa Thandeka is the present CEO of the Desmond Tutu Tutudesk Campaign. She has continued her father's work to improve racial equality and is also associated with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

In 2018, Real Magazine featured Theresa Thandeka on their list of 100 Real Global Leaders.

Naomi Tutu:

Rev. Canon Nontombi Naomi Tutu is reportedly in charge of the Racial and Economic Equity division at the Cathedral of All Souls in the USA. She has served as an educator (presumably a professor) in multiple institutions, including the University of Cape Town, the University of Connecticut, and several others.

Nontombi Naomi Tutu has also established a research and developmental consultation organization called Nozizwe Consulting. According to American Friends of Combatants for Peace, Nontombi is a single mother to a son and two daughters.

Mpho Tutu van Furth:

The youngest daughter of Desmond Tutu, Mpho, was a former Episcopal priest. She is also an activist and author of multiple published projects. The 58-years-old has served as the executive director of her parents' foundation and is also one of the founding directors.

She is a renowned LGBTQ+ activist and has been vocal about homophobia, and losing her license as a priest after marrying a dutch woman named Marceline van Furth in 2015. Mpho has two children from her previous marriage.

As per reports, it is believed that most of Desmond Tutu's children are ordained priests to some degree and had close ties with their father's foundations.

