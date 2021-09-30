'Maid' full cast list: Real life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell star in Netflix series

As Netflix gears up for more and more releases on the platform, viewers eagerly await Margaret Qualley's mini-series, Maid. An adaptation of the 2019 New York Times bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive", who wrote about her experience of being a domestic worker. Revolving around a single mother turned houseworker, Alex, who escaped an abusive marriage and worked towards building a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

Margaret Qualley as Alex aka Maid

Known popularly for her role in Quentin Tarantino's comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sarah Margaret Qualley is an American actress as well as a model and a trained ballerina. Qualley has also appeared in movies like Palo Alto as well as series such as The Leftovers and Fosse/Verdon. She made her modeling debut at the age of 16 and has walked for Alberta Ferretti, Valentino and Chanel at various fashion weeks. Now she's all set to play the role of Alex in Maid.

Nick Robinson as Sean

Still from Netflix's trailer for Maid starring Nick Robinson as Sean (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

After making his acting debut with ABC's family sitcom Melissa & Joey, Nicholas John Robinson has come a long way and made a name for himself in the industry. From starring in movies like The Kings of Summer, Jurassic World, Being Charlie and Love, Simon; he is ready to give his best in Netflix's mini-series, Maid, as Sean.

Andie MacDowell as Paula

A well-known Rosalie fashion model and actress, Rosalie Anderson MacDowell first appeared in ad campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, Vassarette, Armani perfume, as well as in Vogue magazine in the 80s. MacDowell started her acting career with Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes and later played a critically acclaimed role in S*x, Lies, and Videotape, landing her many awards as well as recognition. She's set to star as Paula in Maid.

Other cast members being Billy Burke as Hank, Anika Noni Rose as Regina, Tracy Vilar as Yolanda and Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Maddy. Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Maid is all set to release globally on October 1, 2021 and will be available for streaming at 12.30 pm IST.

Trailer and synopsis

The official synopsis reads:

"Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning after escaping an abusive relationship to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. A story of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience."

Now that's something to look forward to, especially when the star cast includes real life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell. Maid is bound to become a favorite.

