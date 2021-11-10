Who is Malala Yousafzai's husband? All about Asser Malik as couple's wedding photos take the internet by storm

Activist Malala Yousafzai has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Asser Malik. The 24-year-old left social media users surprised after revealing the news of her private wedding.
The world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate took to Twitter to share pictures from her wedding day and mentioned that the couple wed in a small ceremony surrounded by their family in Birmingham.
Malala Yousafzai wore a beautiful peach-colored traditional bridal dress while her husband donned a formal black wedding suit. The couple was photographed while signing their official nuptials and also posed for the camera while enjoying fall foliage outside their wedding venue.
Meet Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik
Asser Malik is the high-performance general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board. According to his LinkedIn profile, he assumed his role in May 2020. He previously served as the managing director of a player management agency and also owned a franchise in the Last Man Stand amateur league.
Malik has also worked as the operational manager for the Multan Sultans during the Pakistan Super League. In addition to his association with the sports industry, Malik has also been involved in theatre productions. He was the president of Dramaline, a theatre productions organization.
Malik was a student at Lahore University of Management Sciences between 2008 and 2012. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science before settling in the U.K.
The internet reacts to Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik’s wedding
Malala Yousafzai took social media by storm after revealing her sudden wedding to Asser Malik. It is not known when the couple started dating, but as per reports, they have at least known each other since 2019.
The activist was seen in a 2019 group selfie on Malik’s Instagram. At the time, the duo was reportedly enjoying a cricket match with friends at the Edgbaston Stadium in the U.K.
Following the news of Malala Yousafzai’s wedding, several celebrities and well-wishers flocked to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their new journey:
Meanwhile, some users also pointed out Malala Yousafzai’s past opinions against the institution of marriage that likely changed after she met the man of her dreams:
Malala Yousafzai gained international recognition after surviving an attempted Taliban assassination for campaigning to promote women's education in 2012. After undergoing multiple surgeries and months of treatment, she moved to the U.K. with her family and went on to establish herself as a prominent female education activist.