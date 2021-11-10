Who is Malala Yousafzai's husband? All about Asser Malik as couple's wedding photos take the internet by storm

Activist Malala Yousafzai has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Asser Malik. The 24-year-old left social media users surprised after revealing the news of her private wedding.

The world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate took to Twitter to share pictures from her wedding day and mentioned that the couple wed in a small ceremony surrounded by their family in Birmingham.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: Today marks a precious day in my life.Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.📸: @malinfezehai Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. 📸: @malinfezehai https://t.co/SNRgm3ufWP

Malala Yousafzai wore a beautiful peach-colored traditional bridal dress while her husband donned a formal black wedding suit. The couple was photographed while signing their official nuptials and also posed for the camera while enjoying fall foliage outside their wedding venue.

Meet Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik

Asser Malik is associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (Image via Asser Malik/Instagram)

Asser Malik is the high-performance general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board. According to his LinkedIn profile, he assumed his role in May 2020. He previously served as the managing director of a player management agency and also owned a franchise in the Last Man Stand amateur league.

Malik has also worked as the operational manager for the Multan Sultans during the Pakistan Super League. In addition to his association with the sports industry, Malik has also been involved in theatre productions. He was the president of Dramaline, a theatre productions organization.

Malik was a student at Lahore University of Management Sciences between 2008 and 2012. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science before settling in the U.K.

The internet reacts to Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik’s wedding

The internet was left surprised with Malala Yousafzai's private wedding (Image via Malala/Instagram)

Malala Yousafzai took social media by storm after revealing her sudden wedding to Asser Malik. It is not known when the couple started dating, but as per reports, they have at least known each other since 2019.

The activist was seen in a 2019 group selfie on Malik’s Instagram. At the time, the duo was reportedly enjoying a cricket match with friends at the Edgbaston Stadium in the U.K.

Following the news of Malala Yousafzai’s wedding, several celebrities and well-wishers flocked to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their new journey:

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau @Malala @malinfezehai Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together. @Malala @malinfezehai Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.

Tim Cook @tim_cook @Malala @malinfezehai Congratulations to you and Asser! Wishing you all the best as you begin your new life together. @Malala @malinfezehai Congratulations to you and Asser! Wishing you all the best as you begin your new life together.

Anna M. Chávez @AnnaMariaChavez @Malala @malinfezehai . @Malala On behalf of the millions of girls and women you have positively impacted with your leadership & sacrifices, we wish you blessings & best of luck in your new marriage. We will be praying for you & Asser! ❤️🙏🏽 @Malala @malinfezehai .@Malala On behalf of the millions of girls and women you have positively impacted with your leadership & sacrifices, we wish you blessings & best of luck in your new marriage. We will be praying for you & Asser! ❤️🙏🏽

Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer Malala Yousafzai is 24, has survived an assassination attempt, won the Nobel Peace Prize, become a global icon for gender equality and education, and just got married.



I am 35, and I'm currently thrilled to be on a weeklong streak of not hitting snooze in the morning. Malala Yousafzai is 24, has survived an assassination attempt, won the Nobel Peace Prize, become a global icon for gender equality and education, and just got married.I am 35, and I'm currently thrilled to be on a weeklong streak of not hitting snooze in the morning.

Meanwhile, some users also pointed out Malala Yousafzai’s past opinions against the institution of marriage that likely changed after she met the man of her dreams:

Emre Bayram Özbayrak 🇹🇷🇦🇿🇵🇰🇮🇩🇧🇩🇶🇦🇵🇸 @emre_61ts Malala Yousafzai married



She once told:



“I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership” Malala Yousafzai married She once told:“I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership”

Congratulations “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala Yousafzai 😁😁😁Congratulations #Malala , have a blessed life ahead.😅 “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala Yousafzai 😁😁😁Congratulations #Malala, have a blessed life ahead.😅 https://t.co/GQoVGeUnya

𝓜𝓮𝓱𝔀𝓲𝓼𝓱 𝓜𝓲𝓻𝔃𝓪✨🍴 @EngineerLarki Malala got Married to Operations Manager PCB high performance Centre Mr. Asser Malik But I don't know why people get married even without marriage a girl can live with a boy who said that. These words were said by Malala Yousafzai herself about marriage a few months ago. Malala got Married to Operations Manager PCB high performance Centre Mr. Asser Malik But I don't know why people get married even without marriage a girl can live with a boy who said that. These words were said by Malala Yousafzai herself about marriage a few months ago. https://t.co/ifMjF5Dhca

Have a blessed married life @malinfezehai Great to note you changed your opinion on marriage and signed on those nikaah papersHave a blessed married life @Malala @malinfezehai Great to note you changed your opinion on marriage and signed on those nikaah papers Have a blessed married life https://t.co/37r8HAgpis

Malala Yousafzai gained international recognition after surviving an attempted Taliban assassination for campaigning to promote women's education in 2012. After undergoing multiple surgeries and months of treatment, she moved to the U.K. with her family and went on to establish herself as a prominent female education activist.

