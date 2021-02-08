Twitter is overrun with nostalgia as fans say The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance had major 'Michael Jackson vibes'

On Sunday, The Weekend performed on one of the US's largest stages during the Super Bowl 55 halftime show. Twitter was overrun with Michael Jackson nostalgia as fans compared the contemporary RnB/Soul artist's Super Bowl performance to that of the late pop star.

The Super Bowl halftime show is arguably the most anticipated moments during the game. The competition has been around since 1967 and an estimated 60 million people tuned in for the first broadcast. This exhibition is one of the most-watched annual events in the US.

*I AM NOT saying that he is better than or equal to Michael Jackson, they’re both very different and unique artists in their own ways, I just got reminded of him in the way he was dressed and how he was dancing!* — gabbie 🌙 (@gabbiesonline) February 8, 2021

The 30-year-old sensation delivered a mesmerizing halftime show that left some fans comparing his performance to that of the legendary Jackson. His production and outfit even appeared to pay homage to the late pop star.

Love the Michael Jackson vibes from The Weeknd. So fire — 𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐎 (@JaydenPanesso) February 8, 2021

the weeknd gives me michael jackson vibes — Grecia :)) (@greyseeyaa) February 8, 2021

In addition to his amazing show, The Weeknd left Netizens in splits as memes of the superstar, moving about frantically, began flooding Twitter.

me: “i’m not even that drunk”



also me 20 minutes later looking at a security camera: pic.twitter.com/GEg43ITGKN — ً (@cIutchs) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Jackson's hardcore fans took to the platform to remember the legendary performance of the pop-culture sensation at the 1993 Superbowl.

Who is Michael Jackson?

While some fans compared The Weeknd's concert to Jackson's, others had a different opinion.

Lol ain’t nobody the *new* Michael Jackson. NOBODY😭 — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) February 8, 2021

In 1993, Jackson, aka the King of Pop, turned the Superbowl halftime show into an extravaganza. Before that, the halftime show was mostly an afterthought. College marching bands were usually the main attraction of halftime shows.

Jackson raised the bar after his performance, which led to the event's entertainment factor being propelled to new heights. He began his set by being ejected onto the stage from below and remained standing still for 90 seconds while fans cheered and basked in his glory.

The Michael Jackson Halftime performance is still one of the greatestpic.twitter.com/4DEN4GDR1o#PepsiHalftime — AuxGod (@TheOXGod) February 8, 2021

The 1993 Super Bowl halftime performance remains the most-watched halftime show. It is one of the highest-rated telecasts of all time, with 133 million tuning in.

Flashback to 1993 when @michaeljackson rocked the stage at the #SuperBowl XXVII halftime show.🕺 pic.twitter.com/I3UPb5WfnS — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) February 4, 2019

However, some extreme fans took to Twitter to shut down those who drew comparisons between The Weeknd and The King of Pop.

Here's what a few tweets said,

Another year of nobody touching Michael Jackson, Prince and Beyoncé halftimes pic.twitter.com/HtB8TO8dhd — Renaissance Woman (@ShaakiraWhite) February 8, 2021

Michael Jackson looking at the weeknd’s performance: pic.twitter.com/UDGYSNG1Wu — Get in bitches, we’re headed to revolution (@AFlyBlackLeftie) February 8, 2021

Michael Jackson looking down at this performance like #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/t8bvQyOsDi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2021

My top Superbowl-Halftime-Shows of all time:



1. Michael Jackson



No one could ever reach the king #SuperBowl — The Rise of New York City (@theriseofnyc) February 8, 2021

Esport x Superbowl

Among the many attendees of this year's Superbowl there was popular Esports personality Matthew Haag aka Nadeshot. Prior to the playoffs, he had hinted on Twitter that he may be featured in one of the commercials.

Keep an eye out during the commercials of the big game, might see someone you recognize 👀 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 7, 2021

Here's a video of the commercial:

Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, a popular Fortnite streamer, was present at the event.

It's no secret that the gap between Esports and real-world sports is slowly closing. As time progresses, more Esports players are going to be making headlines.

After dropping a teaser a few days ago, Dr. Disrespect recently confirmed a massive partnership deal with FanDuel.

The larger-than-life streamer already has a handful of partnerships, including MTN DEW, Game Fuel, Turtle Beach, Scuf, and ROCCAT. The future of Esports indeed looks bright, as more gamers come out into the spotlight.