The most hilarious memes from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show

The champion of this year's NFL Super Bowl is neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nor the Kansas City Chiefs. Rather, it is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.
The 30-year old Grammy-winning artist delivered a mesmerizing halftime show, replete with dizzy theatrics, pulsating beats, and an overall magical vibe.
However, what ended up becoming a central talking point was a particular segment from his performance. Several believe it best captures the mood and stupor of the night.
Featuring The Weeknd moving about frantically, with a confused expression on his face, the segment has now become the breakout meme of the SuperBowl, with fans coming up with hilarious situations of their own.
From losing one's mom at the superstore to struggling to find a lost kid, Twitter had a field day giving vent to its creative side by coming up with a plethora of rib-tickling memes.
The Weeknd becomes a meme, steals the show with a Super Bowl halftime performance
After dealing with an unceremonious Grammy snub, The Weeknd headlined the world's largest stage on Sunday at the NFL Super Bowl 55 halftime show.
Encumbered with the enormous task of delivering a memorable headliner act, the Canadian certainly delivered and how! Featuring a riot of colors and chaotic energy, the "Blinding Lights" artist gave one hit after the other, replete with charismatic showmanship and symphonic vocals.
Concocting a narrative within his popular "After Hours" world, The Weeknd delivered a stellar solo act set against a gorgeous Sin-Cityesque backdrop and comprising a flock of bandaged back-up dancers.
However, his halftime performance soon became subject to hilarious memes, courtesy of one particular segment which tickled the funny bone of fans online:
As a whole new "The Weeknd" meme fest descends upon Twitter, one particular user summed up the craze with an apt post:
While his performance might have been a knockout, it looks like The Weeknd has just given birth to a brand new, legendary meme!Published 08 Feb 2021, 09:56 IST