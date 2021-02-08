The most hilarious memes from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show

The champion of this year's NFL Super Bowl is neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nor the Kansas City Chiefs. Rather, it is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd.

The 30-year old Grammy-winning artist delivered a mesmerizing halftime show, replete with dizzy theatrics, pulsating beats, and an overall magical vibe.

However, what ended up becoming a central talking point was a particular segment from his performance. Several believe it best captures the mood and stupor of the night.

Featuring The Weeknd moving about frantically, with a confused expression on his face, the segment has now become the breakout meme of the SuperBowl, with fans coming up with hilarious situations of their own.

From losing one's mom at the superstore to struggling to find a lost kid, Twitter had a field day giving vent to its creative side by coming up with a plethora of rib-tickling memes.

The Weeknd becomes a meme, steals the show with a Super Bowl halftime performance

After dealing with an unceremonious Grammy snub, The Weeknd headlined the world's largest stage on Sunday at the NFL Super Bowl 55 halftime show.

Encumbered with the enormous task of delivering a memorable headliner act, the Canadian certainly delivered and how! Featuring a riot of colors and chaotic energy, the "Blinding Lights" artist gave one hit after the other, replete with charismatic showmanship and symphonic vocals.

Concocting a narrative within his popular "After Hours" world, The Weeknd delivered a stellar solo act set against a gorgeous Sin-Cityesque backdrop and comprising a flock of bandaged back-up dancers.

However, his halftime performance soon became subject to hilarious memes, courtesy of one particular segment which tickled the funny bone of fans online:

Me looking for attention because my boyfriend is ignoring me for football pic.twitter.com/XYe8qqzzbi — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find my wife at Target pic.twitter.com/ejNCEdTV1K — Jagsdrew (@jagsdrew) February 8, 2021

Me stomping around the house trying to find my phone when it’s in my back pocket https://t.co/mkLyqbZKAI — Ida Tedesco (@IdaTedescoTV) February 8, 2021

Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year pic.twitter.com/RcmeftPHCI — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 8, 2021

Me looking for toilet paper at Costco last March.

pic.twitter.com/hkbtrILMX1 — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) February 8, 2021

me losing my mom in the supermarket when i was 10#SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd pic.twitter.com/4vFMt4rJkw — rachel ☾ (@rachellm23) February 8, 2021

My friends looking for me in the club after I made a new friend group in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/NL7CMPmGSk — emily june (@emilyjune_) February 8, 2021

Me looking for my face mask when I’m already late for work #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RRWLIc29FT — Härvey (@harveya23_) February 8, 2021

Me looking for the Gatorade color pic.twitter.com/ti9wxA2YCm — law (@laawryyy) February 8, 2021

Me looking for loot after I land in Warzone



pic.twitter.com/BNned4whlD — Call of Duty News (@CodCentraI) February 8, 2021

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/eY7MNcKeoj — Glizzy McGuire (@jameswalls71) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

my mom looking for me as i play hide and seek in the store #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/OnAwaInNr2 — allicia matthews | BLM (@alyssamathewsss) February 8, 2021

Bernie Sanders seeing these memes of The Weeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/aRGr7e0Bbs — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) February 8, 2021

What the fridge sees when you go up for your third snack break. #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/nmNVL6TmPe — Food52 (@Food52) February 8, 2021

Me friends: you good?

Me: #TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/Pko19Zzapc — SHE WORE A CROWN AND SHE CAME DOWN IN A BUBBLE (@wickedbitche) February 8, 2021

Me at midnight on my way to the kitchen to make some choccy milk #TheWeeknd #SuperBowlWeeknd #SuperBowlLV

pic.twitter.com/rtN6gP4vot — Andrew Hahn (@_achaha) February 8, 2021

Me walking around in the dark basement looking for the light switch pic.twitter.com/7P59mqNGhl — Physical Embodyment of 🅱️ (@Garrasaurus) February 8, 2021

Me looking for the emergency exit route from a bad bumble date



pic.twitter.com/D9Q2QLdrSZ — Abagaele M.Ed, BCBA (@skinnerismyBF) February 8, 2021

What my food sees when I’m heating it up in the microwave. #SuperBowl￼ #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/S1OGSHXbrs — Brian (@bje79) February 8, 2021

As a whole new "The Weeknd" meme fest descends upon Twitter, one particular user summed up the craze with an apt post:

me looking at my feed: pic.twitter.com/QdsVrnZtej — alex (@alex_abads) February 8, 2021

While his performance might have been a knockout, it looks like The Weeknd has just given birth to a brand new, legendary meme!