Twitter approves of Dr Disrespect's FanDuel partnership, as Nickmercs, TimThetatman and others react

Dr Disrespect has partnered up with FanDuel, but what does it meet for his future?

Where does this pop-culture sensation go from here? He already has a handful of partnerships, including MTN DEW Game Fuel, Turtle Beach, Scuf, and ROCCAT.

With over 3.25 million subscribes on YouTube, the larger-than-life streamer revealed that he has officially partnered with Fanduel.

After teasing a potential collab with FanDuel in mid-January, the partnership's confirmation finally came a few hours ago. Although all the details are not known at the moment, a video has dropped following the partnership agreement.

Keeping true to his theatrical antics and vibrant personality, the video showcases Dr Disrespect dropping a stadium cover, with his logo and FanDuel inscribed on the side over an existing stadium.

Towards the end of the video, he says, "You're welcome, sports."

Building up to the grand reveal, on the 14th of January, Dr Disrespect dropped a video featuring his song, "It’s Out of My Hands." The song subsequently released following his departure from Twitch.

The 36-second teaser didn’t really reveal much to fans, other than dropping hints at what might be going on with the betting giant. The video featured Dr Disrespect’s fictitious “arena,” and towards the end, a FanDuel logo popped onto the screen alongside Disrespect’s own logo. The video left many curious as to what was going to be announced.

Despite being banned from Twitch last year, Dr Disrespect doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime.

Twitter approves of Dr Disrespect's partnership

Following the confirmation of the partnership, fans and Twitter users celebrated the moment. Nick “FaZe NICKMERCS” Kolocheff, superstar gamer and Twitch streamer, was among the first to congratulate Dr Disrespect on this momentous occasion.

A while back, NICKMERCS himself joined FaZe Clan, and eventually became one of their most notable faces. Nick had his deal renewed for another three years

Popular Twitch streamer Timothy John Betar, TimTheTatman, also took to Twitter to congratulate him.

One Twitter user wrote,

"Power moves from this man!! I can now see some of you all rising gamers in the FanDuel platform. So glad for this partnership. I know for a fact twitch is kicking themselves in the their own asses right now. This man is just making moves. Keep it up Doc."

It's no surprise that Dr Disrespect has some of the most enthusiastic fans in the gaming industry. Take a look at some of these reactions:

Dr Disrespect has come a long way since the Twitch ban incident, rising above it and superseding all expectations. It's left to be seen what the future holds for him, but no matter what, his loyal fan base will always have his back.