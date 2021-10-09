Squid Game fans caught locked in street brawl outside pop-up store in France, 700-feet-long queue triggers fight

Fans of the popular Netflix K-Drama Squid Game in France got into a fight outside a pop-up store dedicated to the show. They had queued up for hours and formed a queue as long as 700 ft when the fight erupted outside the store located on Rue d’Alexandrie, in the second arrondissement.

According to reports, the fight occurred on October 3 and onlookers shared videos of the fight on social media.

Fans speculate tensions outside Squid Game-themed store were caused due to long queue

According to a report in the Daily Mail, fans were quoted as saying that the tension outside the Squid Game themed pop-up store might have risen due to the long queue of people. Terrified onlookers who saw the brawl break out fled the scene before police officers arrived to break up the fight.

The pop-up store was open for two days — October 2 and 3 — and at this time, fans were allowed to experience the game in real life. Those who visited the pop-up store could play the game just like in the show without risking death. This resulted in a frenzy among fans who rushed to the store.

In a video shared online, one man is seen being attacked by others as he is punched in the gut repeatedly. Onlookers began scrambling around with coffee in hand, shocked at the sudden outburst around.

TikTok videos of fans who did get a chance to go inside the store went viral at the time. Fans of Squid Game shared the games that they were invited to play at the store.

Squid Game became a cult hit among fans of the slash-horror genre with heavy gore elements. At the time of its release, audiences compared the show to the likes of Hunger Games and Saw, among other cult film franchises.

Squid Game became one of the most watched shows in US, UK and many other countries across the world. As a result of its popularity, the cast of the show also gained fans worldwide. One of them is Jung Ho-yeon, who portrayed the character of Sae-byeok in the show.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee