What is Jung Ho-yeon's net worth? Squid Game star's fortune explored

Jung Ho-yeon broke her way into the entertainment and film industry spotlight after her role as Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix's Squid Game.

The Netflix hit was Ho-yeon's first venture into the world of professional acting. Prior to that, the South Korean actress had been working for over a decade as a model.

With all of her accomplishments in the modeling world and the heights she continuously surpasses after her acting debut, Ho-yeon has been stacking up on accreditation and endorsements.

What is Jung Ho-yeon's net worth? A look at the life of the Squid Game actress

At the age of 16, Ho-yeon began to work on her modeling career. After years of toiling, her hard work paid off, and she signed with one of Korea's most well-reputed modeling agencies, ESteem Models. She later ended up on Korea's Next Top Model, winning second place.

Her modeling career took off after her stint on Next Top Model, featuring in several high-fashion magazines. In 2016, she ran her first international runway with Louis Vuitton.

After years of modeling, Ho-yeon decided to step out of her comfort zone. She signed with Saram Entertainment (which hosts other reputed entertainment figures, including SNSD's Choi Soo-young) as an actress in 2020. She eventually made her debut as an actress with Squid Game a year later.

Ho-yeon's wealth comes from her career in modeling and acting. She is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and has modeled for Sephora, Hermés, H&M, Versace, and Chanel, amongst others.

With her name accredited by well-reputed, high-fashion brands, her net worth is in the millions to start off with. Since her appearance in Squid Game as a part of the main cast, her reputation and name have catapulted. She is currently the most-followed K-drama actress, having gained 9 million additional followers on Instagram in recent days.

Jung Ho-yeon's current net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, possibly more. The Squid Game actress continues to grow in fame, with fans hoping to see her in another TV show or movie very soon.

Also Read

While Ho-yeon is one of the most spoken-about names internationally right now, she hasn't forgotten her roots.

In a recent interview, she spoke about the similarities between the character she played in Squid Game and herself, amongst other things.

Edited by R. Elahi