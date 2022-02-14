What are the 5 best Super Bowl ads of all time?

Over the years, the Super Bowl has housed legendary commercials alongside the NFL, providing an advertising platform for brands. Considering not many people sit down these days to watch live broadcasts, the Super Bowl's desirability remains intact as fans are quick to discuss the perplexing Super Bowl ads on the internet.

Super Bowl commercials for 2022 have been amplified on social media, releasing teasers and ads to mark the football season. Many years later, when decision-making matches and players' fortunes are forgotten about, some iconic commercials are remembered through the sands of time.

Michael Jordan for McDonald's, Betty White for Snickers, and Cindy Crawford for Pepsi have been featured in commercials. Some brilliantly arranged plots and unforgettable celebrity appearances have been spotted throughout history.

Five best Super Bowl ads of all time

1) Apple's 1984 advertisement in 1984

Apple's 1984 commercial, introducing Macintosh computers, was groundbreaking for not once displaying the product that was being advertised. Based on George Orwell's bestselling science fiction, the ad showed a world far different than the one that prevails right now.

Later on, the advertisement was broadcast on various platforms for its unique and eerie nature that captivated the audience at the Super Bowl 1984. The ad concluded with an announcement saying:

"On January 24, Apple computer will introduce Macintosh. And you'll see why 1984 won't be like 1984."

Those familiar with George Orwell's 1984 understand its meaning as Apple wishes to create a world contradicting that of 1984. The ad created history for being one of the most well-received commercials of all time.

2) Cindy Crawford for Pepsi in 1992

As Cindy Crawford pulled up at a cafe and stepped out in a white top and blue denim shorts, Pepsi got one of its best commercials of all time for the Super Bowl. With her outfit coordinating with the new Pepsi Can, the ad was a natural hit considering it was quick to gain popularity.

The hype led Pesi to recreate the scene almost twenty years later in a commercial. Only this time, the brand was sure to cast Crawford's son as well.

While things may have changed for the model since her debut in the 1992 Pepsi commercial, the vibe remains checked and unchanged.

3) McDonald's 1993 ad featuring Michael Jordan and Larry Bird

It is difficult not to notice when two basketball stars battle over a McDonald's Big Mac. In 1993, McDonald's came up with a Super Bowl commercial featuring Michael Jordan and Larry Bird as rivals duel it out on court and off court.

The basketball legends competed in a game of HORSE, making each shot progressively better and more complicated than the previous one. The renowned ad, which came to be called "Nothing But Net," seized a spot at the top and stands in its position till date.

4) Betty White for Snickers in 2010

Legendary late Betty White starred in a Snickers Super Bowl commercial in 2010, kicking it on the field. It seems unbelievable that Betty White was 88 years old when she was tackled into a puddle of mud by an opponent during the rough football game shown in the ad.

White as Mike in the commercial is a perfect representation of "hangry." Mike was later told by one of his teammates that he "played like Betty White out there." Snickers ads back then had a regular core of "you're not you when you're hungry." Snickers advertisements remain timeless, just like the nutty bar itself.

5) Timothee Chalamet for Cadillac in 2021

Dune star Timothee Chalamet was featured in the 2021 advertisement for Cadillac as Edward Scissorhands's son, Edgar, in modern times. His father's genetic condition resulted in the boy inheriting his scissors-like hands, making him an outsider as he's unable to perform common tasks.

Cadillac introduced its Lyriq and its hands-free driving features as Wiona Ryder, Edgar's wife, decided to gift Edgar the car. This advertisement contributed to Edward Scissorhands' legacy. Furthermore, the car's environmentally sustainable features added to the outstanding base story.

It is common knowledge that some of these ads have made history and won awards, while some have made millions. However, something that remains consistent is that they're all markers for different eras.

As more and more skillfully planned Super Bowl ads keep getting added to the list, expectations keep rising higher. Brands always manage to create iconic ads that stun the audience more fascinated with the commercials than the actual game.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi