DJ Khaled 'Another Wing' restaurant: Locations, items, price, and all you need to know 

On November 11, DJ Khaled launched his restaurant - Another Wing - globally with locations spanning three continents. The Grammy-winning producer partnered with Reef Technology for his new food venture, which focuses on chicken wings with sides like fries.

The delivery-only chicken wing serving venture will be available in 150 locations, primarily in the US and Canada. Furthermore, Another Wing will include a few locations in Paris, UK, and UAE.

Another Wing’s official website reads:

“Serving saucy, crispy wings in eight fire flavors, Another Wing delivers chicken wing excellence straight to your door. Because the answer is always Another Wing.”

What will be available in DJ Khaled’s Another Wing?

DJ Khaled's 'Another Wing' website states:

“In a world full of choices, there’s one wing that stands out above the rest: Another Wing, a wing brand from DJ Khaled in collaboration with REEF.”

Menu

Chicken Wings

The items offered at DJ Khaled's Another Wing include their chicken wings called “Wings By The Bone,” which includes boneless or with-bones wings with celery sticks and dipping sauce.

The wings are available in six pieces (in one flavor) for $9.95, 10 pieces (with two flavors) for $13.45, 16 Pieces (with two flavors) for $17.95, and 20 Pieces (with two flavors and two dipping sauces) for $22.45.

Combos

The combo of chicken wings comes with dipping sauces, drinks, regular fries, and a drink.

It is available in “Never Stop Winging: Six Pieces,” which includes one flavor and one dipping sauce for $15.95. While the alternative is “All I Do Is Wing: 10 Pieces,” with two flavors and one dipping sauce, for $19.45.

DJ Khaled in Another Wing's promo (Image via Reef Technology and Another Wing)

Chicken Tenders

The tenders, aptly named “Tender Talks,” come in four pieces (with one flavor) for $11.95, six pieces (with two flavors) for $15.45, and eight pieces (with two flavors) for $19.95. The combo includes drinks and fries, available for $17.95, $21.45, and $24.95.

Special “Mogul Meals” menus

This section includes chicken wings in Lion Order: 15 Pieces (for $22.95), Major Key Meal: 24 Pieces (for $29.95), and Major Bag Alert: 30 Pieces ($34.45).

Sauce Dips

Extra sauces are available for $1.25 packs.

They include:

“Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “Suffering Fro Success Sweet Sesame Teriyaki,” “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey,” “Korean Fried Chicken Glaze ALERT,” “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot,” “Mogul Bourbon BBQ,” and “They Don’t Want You To Win Truffalo.”

Meanwhile, sides of fries range from $3.95 to $6.45, with onion wings available at $5.45.

Another Wing @Another__Wing We the best wings! ✨Introducing #AnotherWing by @DJKhaled. Launching today in 150 locations across 5 countries. Available for pick up and delivery on all your favorite delivery platforms. Powered by #REEF We the best wings! ✨Introducing #AnotherWing by @DJKhaled. Launching today in 150 locations across 5 countries. Available for pick up and delivery on all your favorite delivery platforms. Powered by #REEF https://t.co/LeXHU1480u

However, it is not known if these prices will incur additional delivery charges. All items will be available through services like Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash, GrubHub, Careem, Skip the Dish, and Deliveroo in deliverable locations.

