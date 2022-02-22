Air Jordan 3 shoes: Where to buy, price and more about the latest Desert Elephant colorway 

The first look at Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” was recently unveiled on an Instagram account. Tinker Hatfield picked "elephant prints" for the brand new sneakers in response to Michael Jordan's desire to make his shoes look more luxurious and unique.

The latest pair will be a part of the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, which will be released in the coming months.

In other news, the first look of Air Jordan 3 Crater “Space Hippie” was also recently revealed. Further, the Air Jordan 36 Guo Ailun Global Game edition is all set to be released on February 23.

The brand has joined hands with Chrome Hearts and Off White for the exclusive release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “UNC” sneakers, designed by Justin Reed.

Check out the price and more of Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” shoes

The countryside pair of Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” is priced at $200 USD. The shoes are expected to be released later this year, probably by June.

The footgear features a perfect blend of Black/Rush, Orange/Fossil, and Stone/Sail. The design of the latest footwear is inspired by the brand’s take on the typical “Black Cement” color-blocking design.

The Desert Elephant colorway is made with superior black leather. Further, the upper body of the pair is highlighted with brown elephant print overlays.

In addition to this, the shoes are detailed with perforated “Fossil Stone” leather tongues and collars.

The standout features of the design are “Rush Orange” hits on the eyestays and behind the tongue. On top of that, the “Jumpman” Jordan monogram embossed on the tongue and printed on the heel tab makes the pair even more exclusive.

The peach-colored inner sole also possesses the iconic “Air Jordan” trademark. Moving on, the eyelets are made in orange and are fitted with black colored laces.

The footwear is finished with air-assisted white midsoles, which are coupled with “Fossil Stone” rubber outsoles.

