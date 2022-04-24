Rapper Novelist X Billionaire Boys Club: Where to buy, price, and more details about the collab

UK-based rapper Novelist has once again linked up with the retailer to endorse its latest offerings created by Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club. This is his second venture with the club after becoming the face for the inaugural installment of Tessuti’s “Stand Out” collection.

The Summer Spring 2022's everyday wear line has prices ranging from $96 to $706. All of these irresistible pieces are available for purchase on Tessuti's e-commerce website.

The BBC, as it is more widely known, was founded in 2005 and has since grown to become one of the most noteworthy streetwear labels. It has collaborated with the likes of Timberland, COMME des GARCONS, and Adidas Originals in the past few months.

Rapper Novelist reunited with Billionaire Boys Club for Tessuti’s spotlight

The Billionaire Boys Club swears by three words to create stuff that is acceptable for a luxury wardrobe while also displaying urban style: street, relevant, and premium. Their simple yet impactful pieces excellently validate their ethos.

Under this campaign, Pharrell’s clothing label has reunited with Novelist for its latest Tessuti showcase. The Billionaire Boys Club’s brand new collection features in a snazzy campaign shot by a renowned photographer Armand Da Silva, featuring everything from tees and jackets, to hoodies and baggy pants crafted by the label.

The Multi Pocket Tech Parka, which comes in a green colorway, is the collection's most eye-catching item. It has cargo-style pockets, aiming to make it a unique addition to fans' season collection.

A stand-up collar with velcro fastenings, full zip locks with overlays, four main and smaller pockets have been added to the front. Secure zip pocket and compartments employed on the back, and velcro cuffs, are the major highlights of the functional parka jacket. Moreover, timbral stitching and brand insignias adorn the front and back of the silhouette, which retails for $706.

The Small Arch Puffer Jacket is next on the list, with a padded structure for the ultimate standout staple this season. This cozy outerwear is fashioned in black and navy colorways.

It possesses a stand-up collar, quilted padding construction, two side pockets, and a full zip closure. Further, the branding on the chest and sleeve of the puffers completes the look. Fans can get theirs for $399.

The Arch Logo Hoodie, which is available in olive and purple colorways, is decorated with branding on the chest and cuffs for a clean look. Kangaroo pockets, ribbed cuffs, hem, and tonal stitching are featured on the hooded upperwear.

The BBC astronaut symbol, which has been applied to the sleeves and chest of arch hoodies, is the most enticing aspect overall. This arch hoodie is available for $238.

Small Arch Logo Joggers, created in black and gray colorways, appear to be best suited for casual looks. The joggers are designed with elasticated cuffs, waistbands, two side pockets, and Billionaire Boys Club branding on the thighs. It costs $142 to buy each item on its own.

Fans can also Tessuti's official website for a more detailed and up-close look at the collection.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan