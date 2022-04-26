5 best Nike running shoes and their prices

It's easy to forget that Nike kicked off as a running shoe company almost 60 years ago, now that it's a global sportswear behemoth dealing in accessories, footwear and apparel related to a variety of sports.

In 1964, Phil Knight was joined by his former college coach, Bill Bowerman, in establishing Blue Ribbon Sports, which became the forerunner to Nike.

The two visionaries went on to create original running shoe designs together in 1967, debuting with the classic Bowerman-engineered Cortez, which featured a full-length foam midsole. This ingenuity and penchant for innovation became the brand's signature ever since. Nike came into being in 1978, and the rest is history.

Over the years, the 'Swoosh' brand has demonstrated immense dedication to inventing shoes that assist runners go faster with uncompromised comfort. Here are Nike's finest running shoes that will definitely enhance your running experience.

Nike's 5 best running shoes

1) Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit

Designed more like an everyday training shoe with chunky soles, the Air Zoom Tempo Next% appears quite sophisticated. The classic silhouette is enhanced with advanced technologies and the shoes feature springy ZoomX foam and Air Zoom units in the forefoot.

With air capsules under the balls of the foot and a composite carbon plate, the shoes ensure an excellent energy return inside the midsole. The plate along with the wider forefoot make for an effortlessly stable experience as you run. If you value reliability, then this silhouette might be the one for you.

They retail for $200 on the official website.

2) Nike ZoomX Streakfly

The second entry on the list is another runner-favourite, the Zoom Streakfly shoes. The Streakfly is engineered for speed and designed for 5K and 10K racing. Offset lacing relieves tension on the foot, and a small heel collar and thin top saves weight. Besides offering enough grip, the pair feel ultralight on foot so there are no stability issues.

The midsole is composed of responsive ZoomX foam but the shoes have a shorter stack height. They also have a Pebax plate beneath the midfoot rather than a full-length carbon plate.

Bouncy and super-light, these sneakers pack a punch despite their low profile. They deliver great results and take the running experience to the next level. The Streakfly-s come with an affordable price tag of around $160, and they are available on Nike’s online store.

3) Nike Pegasus Trial 3 GORE-TEX

Giving a tough fight to Tempo Next% with their chunky soles, the Pegasus Trial 3 GORE-TEX is third on the list. Whether you are running in the city or hiking in the forest, these shoes are ideal. They have waterproofing to guard your feet against adverse weather.

The Trial 3 runners are incorporated with React foam midsoles and the wider toeboxes guarantee comfort and balanced movement. Furthermore, the 4mm lugs on the outsole roll effortlessly and grip properly when used for tricky or steeper climbs. The front is protected by a toe bumper, and the abrasion-resistant tongue keeps the debris out.

For Peg enthusiasts who like to go offroad, this is a fantastic option for $160. The Pegasus Trial 3 runners are available for purchase on Nike’s e-commerce website.

4) Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7

Nike's top-of-the-line trail shoe, the Terra Kiger, is ideal for singletrack and shorter runs on rugged trails. With multi-directional rubber lugs, the Terra Kiger 7 improves traction. However, it's still better suited to dry terrain.

Other than that, it has the same features as the previous Terra Kigers, such as a rock plate, padded tongue, and plush midfoot lacing for a secure fit. It also features a combination of React foam and a Zoom Air unit in the ankle for responsiveness.

The lighter and leaner design gives the Kiger 7 an advantage for upbeat activities and racing as compared to its previous iterations. They happen to be the most pocket-friendly pairs on the list and are priced at $108.58 on the brand's webstore.

5) Air Zoom Alphafly Next% Flyknit

The Air Zoom Alphafly Next% happen to be the most expensive runners on this list, but they are so worth the price. Marked at $275, they can be bought via the brand's website.

The feature-loaded Alphafly runners are constructed using a full-length carbon fibre plate, soft and ultralight ZoomX midsole foam. There are also two Air modules under each forefoot. The most notable feature of these bulky Alphaflys is, without a doubt, the Zoom Air unit, which allows for increased responsiveness and unrivaled energy return. The energy saving offered by these shoes will increase your chances of setting a new personal best over the marathon distance.

The brand remains devoted to expressing their support for runners and athletes by delivering ideal solutions to improve their running experience.

