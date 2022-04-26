How to buy Air Force 1 Mid Ale Brown? Price, release date and more details explored

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Nike's fan-favorite Air Force 1. The shoe manufacturer is, therefore, celebrating it by inventing various new styles of the aforementioned silhouette like “Culture Day” with Panda makeup and vibrant “Little Accra”. In a slew of new colorways, the newest addition is this upcoming “Ale Brown” Air Force 1 Mid shoes.

The “Ale Brown” iteration of the iconic silhouettes will witness a global release on April 28, 2022. Sneaker geeks can keep a watchful eye on the SNKRS website, which will be offering the pairs for $140 following its official release.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Ale Brown celebrates 40 years of the classic silhouette

Those who have been following the Bruce Kilgore-designed Air Force 1 sneakers diligently may have noticed that the latest edition's color scheme is reminiscent of a bygone era.

The complete leathery configuration of the shoes is fashioned in brown and white. Premium white toe-boxes are beautifully detailed with metallic brown outlines. The metallic brown finish adds a bronze-like appearance to these enticing Air Force 1 Mids.

Moving on, the pure white tongue tags are combined with similar eyestays. Like its other renditions, these new pairs also flaunt their Nike Air branding added to their tongues. This orange-toned branding perfectly compliments the similarly metallic finished swooshes that are added on the lateral sides.

Bejeweled Swoosh branding is added to multiple places on the shoes, including on the brown strap placed over the tongues, adjacent to the laces on the dubraes, on the sides as well as the heels. The orange embellishments are engineered to mimic the hue of the original Nike boxes.

The heel tabs of the pairs are further adorned with the staple Nike Air insignia, which is again made using hues of vibrant orange. Lastly, the midsoles and outsoles are both immersed in a creamy hue to further achieve a vintage look.

How is Nike celebrating four decades of Air Force 1?

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo This Neutral-Toned Nike Air Force 1 High Emphasizes Perforated Details and Layering bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY This Neutral-Toned Nike Air Force 1 High Emphasizes Perforated Details and Layering bit.ly/2M4HXbq > COP that > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/PhBfKtbCIh

Earlier this month, the sportswear behemoth unveiled a neutral-toned Air Force 1 High that again marks the anniversary of the classic model.

Porous swooshes encircle the primary gray Nike checks and dotted patterns, which make up the panels below the strap. Moreover, the heels of the white and gray sneakers are employed with layerings of Air Force 1 Low and Air Force 1 High components.

The official release date for these forthcoming pairs is still awaited, so stick around for further updates.

Edited by Khushi Singh