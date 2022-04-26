Nike Air Griffey 1 Cleat X Jackie Robinson: Where to buy, price and more details explored

When Jackie Robinson debuted at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, he defied baseball's color barrier and became the first African American player in MLB. Nike is, therefore, commemorating the baseball legend on his 75th anniversary with its newly fashioned Air Griffey 1 Cleat x Jackie Robinson sneakers.

The freshly designed shoes, which were released shortly after the player's birth anniversary, are priced at $140. All baseball enthusiasts may get their hands on this limited edition Nike Air Griffey 1 Cleat "Jackie Robinson" via the shoe company’s e-commerce website, which is currently available for purchase.

Nike Air Griffey 1 Cleat x Jackie Robinson sneakers pay homage to the baseball legend

Jackie Robinson's status as one of the most prolific sportsmen in history still continues to be cemented long after he made his game-changing debut in Major League Baseball (MLB). The latest launch, therefore, pays homage to the Brooklyn Dodger, who left an indelible impression on baseball history.

The Air Griffey 1 cleats, which are Ken Griffey Jr.'s acclaimed baseball cleats, have been given a Robinson makeover for Nike’s latest take.

Crafted with “Racer Blue” and “Coconut Milk” colors, the shoes are embossed with a few timeless sayings from Robinson. Most of the uppers are covered with blue leather.

Both the right and left shoes are adorned with two memorable quotes from the player. The one on the right reads:

“A life is not important except the impact it has on others lives.”

While, the one on the left reads:

“There’s not an American in this country free until, everyone of us is free.”

These two quotes are applied on the velcro fastenings that are placed above the laces. A similar racer blue lace and eyestay beautifully compliments the uppers of the cleats.

Besides athlete’s phrases, his jersey number “42” is also added to the velcro strap, putting back Griffey Jr’s “24.”

Other notable features of the shoes include visible Air Max cushioning and jutting spikes. The Swooshes are intricately designed on these spikes, drawing even more attention to the shoe's delicate details.

The blue-toned heel tabs of the sneakers are embellished with white vertical swooshes that are outlined with black embroidery. The white insoles explicitly mention that these pairs are created for the 75th anniversary of the athlete.

Another Jackie Robinson-inspired recent release by Nike

Nike debuted their revised take on the much-hyped Dunk Lows earlier this month. Jackie Robinson had a big influence on these blue and white Dunk Lows.

The Nike Dunk Low "Jackie Robinson" combines off white tone upper base with contrasting blue overlays marked with his phrase:

"I'm not worried about your liking or disliking me. All I ask is for you to treat me with dignity as a human being."

Felt Swooshes, his number ‘42’ at the heels, customized tongue tags, and the same quotation on the insoles livened things up. The baseball stitch design lace, white midsoles with blue stitching, and black rubber outsoles wrap up the shoe's design.

Edited by Saman