The Clarks Originals Desert Trek Sand Suede: Release date, where to buy, and more details explored

Beams, a Japanese contemporary fashion label, is gearing up to release the latest edition of Clarks Originals’ Desert Trek shoes. The upcoming pairs will be sold for $264 (¥33,000).

The latest iteration of highly-coveted Desert Trek shoes celebrates the rich history of timeless footwear. The pairs mentioned above that have been winning hearts since 1972 are now customized with technological upgrades and modern exigencies. Thus, the latest launch will align with the anniversary edition of Clarks’ Desert Trek shoes.

The Clarks Originals Desert Trek Sand Suede is anniversary edition of the footwear

To make the pair’s 50th anniversary even more bedazzling, Clarks loaded the shoes with multiple weatherproof upgrades, one of which is the GORE-TEX. The retailored Desert Trek silhouettes are made using the moisture-repelling GORE-TEX suedes, making them consummate for boggy landscapes.

The brand has settled on the “Sand Suede” colorway for the latest edition. The all-sueded sandy uppers are emblazoned with a prominent seam in the center that runs from the toe box all the way to the tongue tags.

Although the tongue tags are designed modestly, the silver-speckled rope laces nicely complement the entire appearance of the pairs. The basic collars of the trek shoes are adorned with black GORE-TEX labeling.

Moving on, the heel tabs are embroidered with the iconic Trekman logo, which never fails to motivate the adventurous souls.

The chunky yet lightweight Vibram soles are the most outstanding part of the pairs. The water-resistant Vibram soles are believed to be the most suitable soles for the trek shoes.

These trek-friendly soles facilitate hiking in rainy and marshy surroundings without getting feet wet. On top of that, the durability of these soles is also commendable, especially for long hours of trekking. Lastly, to offer a pain-free experience, the Vibram soles work best to protect your feet against boot rubbing.

For all the adventure seekers, the Clarks Originals Desert Trek “Sand Suede” shoes will be released on April 16. The ideal trekker’s shoes will be available for purchase via the e-commerce website of BEAMS and the selected physical retailers.

Explore Clarks Originals’ recent SS22 launch

In March this year, Clarks Originals joined forces with C.P. Company to release their Spring/Summer 2022 capsule collection. The collab’s apparel and footwear line featured two distinct shades of Anorak, a crossbody bag, and two new renditions of Desert Trek shoes.

The collection showcased the perfect blend of British craftsmanship and modern technology best suited for outdoor performances. Released on March 17, the complete collection is available via C.P. Company’s official website, whose price ranges from $260 to $1010.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar